Govt asked to demolish all illegal structures

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday directed the government to demolish all illegal business structures, including restaurants, shops and other commercial structures built in Hatirjheel-Begunbari project area within 60 days.

The Hatirjheel-Begunbari project is the lung of Dhaka city and its protection is imperative, said the HC, adding that the authorities must protect and preserve the beauty of Hatirjheel Lake.

The HC prohibited construction of any commercial structure under the project.

The HC ordered the authorities to engage the Engineering Department of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and 24th Brigade of the Army as permanent consultants of the Hatirjheel-Begunbari project.

It also advised the authorities concerned to name the project after famed scientist Sir Jagadish Chandra Bose.

While delivering the verdict on a writ petition, the HC in its directives declared the Hatirjheel-Begunbari Lake a public trust and ordered to form a separate authority under the Prime Minister to supervise the projects activities.

The court also ordered to set up of bicycle lanes, footpaths, sidewalks for physically challenged people and underground toilets for public use.

It also asked the authorities concerned to ensure the supply of pure drinking water for the people.





