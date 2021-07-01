Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 July, 2021, 12:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: Bangladesh resumes 1st dose of vaccine        22 more patients die at RMCH COVID unit      
Home Back Page

Hatirjheel-Begunbari Project Area

Govt asked to demolish all illegal structures

Published : Thursday, 1 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday directed the government to demolish all illegal business structures, including restaurants, shops and other commercial structures built in Hatirjheel-Begunbari project area within 60 days.
The Hatirjheel-Begunbari project is the lung of Dhaka city and its protection is imperative, said the HC, adding that the authorities must protect and preserve the beauty of Hatirjheel Lake.
The HC prohibited construction of any commercial structure under the project.
The HC ordered the authorities to engage the Engineering Department of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and 24th Brigade of the Army as permanent consultants of the Hatirjheel-Begunbari project.
It also advised the authorities concerned to name the project after famed scientist Sir Jagadish Chandra Bose.
While delivering the verdict on a writ petition, the HC in its directives declared the Hatirjheel-Begunbari Lake a public trust and ordered to form a separate authority under the Prime Minister to supervise the projects activities.
The court also ordered to set up of bicycle lanes, footpaths, sidewalks for physically challenged people and underground toilets for public use.
It also asked the authorities concerned to ensure the supply of pure drinking water for the people.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
One more Moghbazar blast victim dies
A long tailback of various modes of transport on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway
Afghan civilians take up arms as US-led forces leave
Industrial Police assures BGMEA of support
Fazlur Rashid appointed BWDB DG
Govt asked to demolish all illegal structures
WASA blamed for perils of city dwellers
Visa seekers can visit embassies during lockdown: FM


Latest News
Nearly 200 unmarked graves found near Canada indigenous school
Death toll from Moghbazar explosion climbs to 10
COVID-19: Bangladesh resumes 1st dose of vaccine
26 fined in Pirojpur for not wearing mask
8 'drug addicts' held in Joypurhat
22 more patients die at RMCH COVID unit
Schoolgirl dies from snakebite in Barguna
Robbery at trader's house; valuables worth Tk 10 lakh looted
Scientific evidence to guide decision on SSC, HSC exams: Education Minister
Death toll rises to 18 nearly a week after Florida condo collapse
Most Read News
Automation of library can lead to quality education
Bangladeshis among 235 migrants arrested in Malaysia
7-day hard lockdown from Thursday, notice issued
Ahmed Sofa: A writer with great conviction and commitment
16 more hospitalised in 24 hrs as dengue cases soar: DGHS
Director General of Bangladesh Coast Guard Rear Admiral M Ashraful Haq
Police sign APA deal with home ministry
Woman goes missing in Meghna trawler capsize
Govt takes step to protect customers from cyber-frauds
E-waste needs proper survey and hygienic management
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft