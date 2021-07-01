WASA blamed for perils of city dwellers

Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) puts the pressure of additional bill on people every year although it has completely failed to deliver its service to the dwellers of Dhaka city.

People are not getting due services but its high officials are enjoying additional benefits from the money being charged from its consumers every year brewing resentment among the city people.

Very recently the key figure of WASA - Managing Director Taqsem A. Khan - has successfully managed its board members and higher authorities to increase his salaries and allowances more than 50 percent at a time.

While talking to this correspondent, some consumers of WASA said the city people had lots of complaints against Dhaka WASA including billing without checking meters, making fake bills, inadequate supply of water, problems in supply lines, supplying dirty and undrinkable or unusable water and providing illegal water supply connections taking illegal benefits. Thousands of city people have had to face the problems almost every day for the last one and a half year and they have tried to meet its high officials concerned at the office of Karwan Bazar to lodge complaint.

But they have not been able to do so as the WASA authorities have imposed strict bar to the entry to its office for service seekers including media persons.

WASA has increased its water price twice in the last 12 months. In last April this year, it raised water price for the last time.

This correspondent also couldn't reach WASA MD Taqsem A. Khan for his comment on the wretched condition of the WASA service as he had been abroad on leave for three months.

When contacted other senior officials said no one was given the charge of MD for the period of his leave. He is doing all works online from abroad.

WASA Public Relation Officer Mostafa Tarique told this correspondent that he's unable to allow a journalist in the most important service provider's office as he was instructed. He is also unable to provide any message.

Mirpur residents alleged that local terrorists were illegally connecting WASA line to many houses of the area in exchange for money through collusion with WASA officials. Locals are harassed if they do not agree to take those illegal connections.

Wishing anonymity a Mirpur resident named two local toughs - Jamil and Parvez - who were supplying WASA's stolen line from Dhaka Mirpur-11 to Baitul Mamur Mosque, Bhasani More to Millat Camp. For this, they collect TK 30-50 thousands for each connection. The illegal connections were given at dead of night through a black pipe from WASA's main line in front of Prince Hotel. The victims informed that those who didn't agree to take illegal connection were harassed by Jamil and Parvez in various ways.

A Mirpur resident said security guards did not allow anyone to enter the WASA main office to lodge complaints. A resident of Mirpur 11, who did not want to be named, said Jamal and Parvez are giving illegal WASA connection in collaboration with the local WASA officials.

He said, "I went to the Kawran Bazar main WASA office to lodge complain about the illegal connections in Mirpur. But the security guards did not allow any of us to enter the office.

Residents of the Jatrabari, Dhania and Matuil have complained that they have paid WASA bills for contaminated water since 1986. Despite thousands of complaints, WASA has not done anything.

Masudur Rahman living in Matuail for more than three decades told the Daily Observer that many parts of WASA line in his area have been brought through dirty canals. Contaminated water from the canal mixed with the WASA line is polluting the water throughout the year."

"Canals and roads have been dug in the name of development work in the area for the last 3 decades, but no work has been completed yet," Masudur Rahman said adding that these unfinished development works are responsible for WASA water contamination.

"Even after complaining to WASA thousands of times, no solution was found," Masudur also said. Residents Rayer Bazar Hazaribagh area complained that WASA officials made the bills without reading the meter. Those who pay money to the WASA local employees monthly basis, they have lower bills while those who do not pay have higher bills.

A house owner of Rayer Bazar Hazaribagh area said, "WASA has installed meters in every house in the area, But no WASA official comes to read our meters. They make bill as they wish by sitting in the office."









