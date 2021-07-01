Video
Home Back Page

Visa seekers can visit embassies during lockdown: FM

Published : Thursday, 1 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Wednesday that the authorities concerned will allow those to go to foreign missions in the city during lockdown considering the prior appointments including visa delivery issues.
"This is something which came up. Some of the students approached us. It has been resolved and a decision is taken," Dr Momen told journalists after attending a programme at the Foreign Service Academy.
He said the Police Commissioner has been advised to allow the students or others to go to the missions to get their visas and complete their relevant works.  
 Dr Momen and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam also spoke at the function marking the launching of Foreign Service Debating Club. Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen was also present.


