Sinopharm vaccine to reach Dhaka soon, assures Chinese envoy

Deputy Chief of Mission at the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka Hualong Yan said on Wednesday said that the first consignment of 2 million doses of China's Sinopharm will reach Dhaka soon.

"China's Sinopharm is ready for delivery in Beijing, it will reach Dhaka soon," said Hualong Yan.

This would be the first consignment of 2 million doses of vaccine purchased by the Bangladesh government from China's Sinopharm.

"China stands by our Bangladeshi friends in fighting the new wave of the pandemic," he added.

Bangladesh is likely to get 1.5 crore of Sinopharm vaccine doses from China while China is ready to supply more, if needed. Bangladesh is likely to get two consignments of Moderna vaccine doses (2.5 million doses) under the Covax facility before July 4, officials said.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller tweeted saying Bangladesh will soon receive a gift of 2.5 million doses of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine from the American people via GAVI.



