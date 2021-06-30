

Syeed Khokon blasts Mayor Taposh

Sayeed Khokon has made the allegation at a press conference at Jatiya Press Club on Tuesday.

Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh has expressed reluctance to make any comment in this regard, as the matter is pending in the court.

Reacting to Sayeed Khokon's statement, the ACC Secretary Anwar Hossain Hawlader said, "The ACC does not work under the influence of anyone. Khokon and his family members will be questioned

if necessary."

At the press conference Sayeed Khokon said, "Eight bank accounts of me and my family members have been frozen. There is Tk 76,272,603 in all the accounts. The ACC had confiscated our bank accounts without issuing notice and giving us any chance to defend."

"Legal action will be taken and people of Dhaka will start a movement against all these conspiracies if necessary," Sayeed Khokon added.

He believed Mayor Taposh wants to cover up for his mismanagement of the DSCC in a hostile manner and the ACC's cases have been orchestrated by Sheikh Taposh.

At the press conference, Sayeed Khokon referred to Mayor Taposh as a 'failed Mayor.'

When asked why he called Mayor Taposh a failed Mayor, Khokon said, "People in this city know how many votes Taposh has got. The people of this city know what percentage of votes he has got. Anyway, you are in power. Work for the people."

Mentioning, "Mayor Taposh has also imposed tax on the dead body," Sayeed Khokon said all the corners of this city, people stand with a slip to collect extortion money. So should not I call him a failed Mayor?"

Criticizing the current DSCC Mayor, Sayeed Khokon said, "I removed millions of banners and festoons from the DSCC area. And now the city corporation is putting up banners and festoons in its own name."

"If the bank accounts, which contain Tk 7.62 crore, remain frozen, they will not be able to pay utility bills and employees of their family business during the pandemic," Khokon said and request to the ACC to restore their accounts through courts.

Demanding a "neutral" role of ACC, Khokon said, "I and my family member had no objection against the ACC investigation," but, as a citizen, he does not expect that ACC will conduct an investigation, being instigated by someone.

On Sunday, a Dhaka court froze the bank accounts in response to a plea from the ACC. Three of the accounts belonged to Khokon's businesses; another account belongs to his mother, while two each belong to his wife and sister.

The ACC alleged in its plea that the accounts were used for "abnormal, huge and suspicious" transactions. There have been bids to transfer the money from the accounts, according to the ACC.

Mayor Taposh will not reply or issue any statement over the allegations brought against him by Khokon as it is a subjudice matter, said DSCC's Public Relation Officer Md Abu Naser.

The ACC secretary Anwar Hossain Hawlader had said, "The bank accounts of former DSCC mayor Sayeed Khokon and his family had not been seized due to any influence. The seizure was made in the light of the investigation officer's investigation. This decision was taken from the possibility of money laundering abroad."

