Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 June, 2021, 6:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Present UP bodies to continue till next elections

Published : Wednesday, 30 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Staff Correspondent

Present committees of the country's around 3,900 Union Parishads (UPs) have been asked to carry out their responsibilities until further UP elections take place.
Local Government Division (LGD) under the Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Ministry on Tuesday issued a circular in this regard with LGD Deputy Secretary Abu Zafar Ripon signing.
The move was taken following the government's recent decision to postpone polls of the UPs amid upsurge of Covid 19 transmission in the country. As a result, the UPs where tenures of the elected councils were completed have been facing administration related complication.
The government has recently postponed polls of 167 UPs out of 301, scheduled for holding polls on June 21.
Although polls of the rest 204 were held amid the transmission the Election Commission has finally decided not to hold polls of other UPs later.
According to the provisions of Local Government (Union Parishad) Act, the polls of a union parishad will be held within last 180 days before expiry of its council's tenure.
According to EC sources, elections of some 4,104 UPs were held in between March 22 to June 4 in 2016. As per the law, tenures of all this UP councils have already expired. Of the expired councils, a total 204 UPs have got new council in its June 21 polls.
As a result, a total of 3,900 UPs have been facing difficulties with expired council. In accordance with the LGD circular, the councils of those 3,900 UPs will now have legal authority to run the councils smoothly until further elections.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Syeed Khokon blasts Mayor Taposh
Present UP bodies to continue till next elections
A child patient is being carried home on a rickshaw van from Mitford Hospital
Dhaka to get 2.5m doses of Moderna vaccine from US
Strict lockdown gazette today
Finance Bill 2021 passed
Forex reserve crosses US$46 billion
Closure of edn instts extended till July 31


Latest News
England end 55-year wait for knockout win over Germany
Govt asks existing UPs to perform duties till next polls
Bangladesh gives Moderna vaccine emergency use authorisation
Bangladesh forex reserves cross $46 billion
Unidentified man found dead in Korotoa river in Bogura
Anyone comes out of home in lockdown will face punishment
US hands over oxygen, emergency medical supplies to Bangladesh
IOM’s emergency director urges durable solutions to Rohingya Crisis
Three minors drown in Noakhaki
$ 47m loan agreement signed with Korea for CWASA project
Most Read News
Waterlogging: A curse for port city dwellers
Chief of Air Staff of Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh
Vaccination: Prioritizing the students
CUET’s 131st academic council meeting held
Vaccination and awareness are must to win against covid-19
Achieving 100 per cent financial inclusion
DU suspends academic exams during lockdown
Moghbazar blast: Body of security guard recovered after 44 hrs
Oxford AZ vaccine crisis will not end soon: DGHS
A coronavirus epidemic hit 20,000 yrs, new study finds
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft