Dhaka to get 2.5m doses of Moderna vaccine from US

Bangladesh will get 2.5 million doses of Moderna Covid vaccine in the first week of July as the United States began shipping the 2.5 million jabs of Moderna to Bangladesh on Tuesday.

"We are sharing these doses not to secure favours or extract concessions. Our vaccines do not come with strings attached. We are doing this with the singular objective of saving lives," White House spokesman said. The White House pointedly said that its vaccine shipments -- mostly made through the World Health Organization's Covax program -- come free in all senses.

Bangladesh 'has a 55 per cent week-over-week increase in cases, driven largely by the Delta variant,' a White House official said, explaining how the country made it onto the urgent list.

Bangladesh began a lockdown on Monday in response to spiralling infections from the Delta variant.

Bangladesh confronted a wave of new infections. Like many other countries, Bangladesh has desperately sought more vaccines and has not been picky about where they come from. Bangladesh is trying to buy 50 million doses from China's Sinopharm, want to buy five million Sputnik doses, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said.

"Now we've managed it. There'll be no problem for us anymore (in collecting vaccines)," Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told Parliament on Tuesday.

She said Bangladesh fell into trouble to some extent for the time being as India banned vaccine export after a massive surge in the coronavirus infections there.

"We've taken a plan to bring 80 per cent of people under the vaccination coverage in phases," Hasina told the House saying that the government has kept aside Tk 14,200 crore in the national budget for vaccine collection.

She said the government started contacting the countries developing vaccines when it was at the research stage and provided money to book vaccines.

On June 26 US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller said Bangladesh will soon receive a gift of 2.5 million doses of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine from the US, "Pleased to announce Bangladesh will soon receive a gift of 2.5 million doses of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine from the American people via Gavi," he tweeted.

US President Joe Biden has declared the United States the world's vaccine "arsenal" in the war on Covid-19.

"Thanks to the US commitment to playing a leading role in ending the pandemic everywhere, 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine will begin to ship to Bangladesh," said adding that illustrating the urgency, delivery is expected to be completed this week.

However, the US officials deny they are competing in "vaccine diplomacy" with authoritarian China and Russia, which have used nationally produced vaccines to fill the supply vacuum in less-developed regions during the pandemic.

The Biden administration has committed to donating US$2 billion to Covax and also purchasing 500 million Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for the African Union and 92 poorer countries. At the recent G7 summit in Britain, US partners agreed to donate another 500 million doses.

"Putting an end to this pandemic requires eliminating it around the world," the White House official said. "This is a unique moment in history and it requires American leadership."

Additionally, some 80 million doses from the US supply are earmarked for foreign allocation by the end of June.

Two million doses of the Pfizer vaccine are now being shipped to Peru and 1.5 million Moderna doses to Pakistan, the White House said earlier on Monday.








