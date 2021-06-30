Strict lockdown gazette today

Press Information Department (PID) said in a handout that the government has already decided to enforce strict lockdown from July 1 morning. During the lockdown, no one except persons involved in emergency services will be allowed to go outside their homes.

All government and non-government entities will remain closed during the lockdown.

Those who will go outside their homes without any valid reasons violating the restriction punitive measures will be taken against them, it warned.

It said that the gazette notification will be issued on Wednesday.

All people have been urged to follow health guidelines including use of face masks during the

