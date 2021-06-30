Finance Bill 2021 passed

The Jatiya Sangsad on Tuesday passed the tax measures for fiscal year 2021-22, keeping the opportunity to whitening black money through investment and paying due charges to the government authorities.

Keeping the provision, Parliament passed the 'Finance Bill 2021', which paved the way for passing the national budget for FY 2021-22 on Wednesday, putting top priority to the under-privileged communities to maintain their lives and livelihood in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

However, scope for investing black money in construction, in special economic zones, Hi-Tech parks as well as for buying residential buildings or apartments will remain as proposed.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal moved the bill in the House in presence of leader of the House and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and it was later passed by voice vote.

The Finance Bill kept provisions of whitening undisclosed money without any question in the capital market, land and properties, and establishing new industries by paying certain amount as taxes in the next fiscal year.

As per the Bill, no question as to the source of any sum invested in securities by an individual person during the period between July 1 of 2021 and June 30 of 2022 shall be raised by any authority if the person pays tax at the rate of 25 per cent on such investments within thirty days from the date of such investment. Along with the tax, an amount of penalty of five per cent shall be payable on the computed tax.

In case of such investment, tax shall be paid in only pay order or automated challan, as the case may be, and a declaration in the prescribed form shall be made and submitted to the respective Deputy Commissioner of Taxes.

If a sum of money invested is withdrawn from the capital market within a year from the day of investment, an additional amount of penalty at the rate of 10 per cent on such withdrawn amount shall be payable by him at the time of assessment.

The provisions of this section shall not apply to cases where any proceeding under any provision of this Ordinance or any other law has been drawn

on or before the day of making such investment.

The 'securities' mean stocks, shares, mutual fund units, bonds, debentures and other securities of the companies listed in and approved by the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission and all other government securities and bonds tradable in the capital market.

In his winding-up speech, the Finance Minister said like the outgoing fiscal year's budget, priority was given to the under- privileged communities of people during the crisis period of this Covid-19 pandemic.

"As per the directives of the Prime Minister, we have to step forward keeping no one behind and shall go far away to establish a happy, prosperous and discrimination free Golden Bangladesh. We believe firmly that Insha Allah we shall rise by lifting others," he said.

Mustafa Kamal said like outgoing fiscal year, the government has also adopted expansionary policy as policy perspective for which budget deficit stood at 6.2 per cent which was 6.1 per cent in outgoing year.

Mentioning that the average budget deficit in the global economy is 41.53 per cent, Kamal said the budget deficit of USA is 18.72 per cent, China 11.88 per cent, India 13.07 per cent, Indonesia 6.31 per cent, the Philippines 8.06 per cent, Vietnam 6.02 per cent and Japan 12.9 per cent.

"Like this, the other economies of the world have also fixed their budget deficits," he added.

He said the whole world is now passing through an unprecedented challenging time since the usual trend of global economy has been devastated.

"The whole equation has been changed, no country either developed or developing could save themselves from the wrath of the pandemic. Most of the economies are now witnessing negative trend," he said.

Kamal said, "But, we're quite fortunate that by the grace of Almighty Allah, Bangladesh's economy has not witnessed any negative trend under the dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister."

Highlighting various macroeconomic achievements over the last 12 years, Kamal said the unique macroeconomic attainments even surpass fairy tales.

He mentioned that over this period, the country's per capita income multiplied by three times to US$ 2,227 from $686, the GDP size increased by four times to $355 billion from $91.6 billion, the export earnings increased by three times from $14.1 billion.

The Minister said the foreign currency reserve has been multiplied by a whopping 7.5 times to near $46 billion adding that such a huge reserve within a short time is undoubtedly a historic record.

He also mentioned that the inward remittance flow increased by three and a half times to $25 billion from $7.9 billion. "Attaining $25 billion as inward remittance in just one year is also undoubtedly a unique historic record."

The bill also said that no question as to the source of any undisclosed movable and immovable property shall be raised by any authority if an individual person pays, before the submission of return or revised return of income during the period between July 1 of 2021 and June 30 of 2022, tax at various specified rates.

For cash, bank deposits, financial schemes and instruments, all kinds of deposits or saving deposits, savings instruments or certificates the rate is 25 per cent of the total amount. For establishing new industry, the rate is 10 per cent.

The Sangsad also relieved mobile financial service providers from the pressure of paying higher tax. The National Board of Revenue initially proposed to increase corporate income taxes on MFS providers to up to 40 per cent for next fiscal year. As the proposal was not passed in the house, the MFS providers will have to pay 32.5 per cent in corporate tax they had paid earlier.

Opposition bench members Pir Fazlur Rahman, Harun Ur Rashid, Rawshan Ara Mannan, Rumeen Farhana, Mosharrof Hossain, Rezaul Karim Bablu and Shamim Haider Patwari proposed publishing the Finance Bill 2021 for eliciting public opinions. The proposals for publishing the bill for eliciting public opinions and other amendments were rejected by voice vote.

The House accepted some amendments to the Finance Bill, 2021 from ruling party MPs Abdus Shahid, Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan and Washika Ayesha Khan. The amendments proposed by the opposition members were rejected by voice vote.





