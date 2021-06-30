Forex reserve crosses US$46 billion

Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves have crossed US$46 billion milestone in the pandemic relying on remittances sent by expatriates.

At the end of the day on Tuesday (June 29), Bangladesh Bank's reserves stood at US46.082 billion dollars, more than at any time in the past. This information came from Bangladesh Bank sources on Tuesday.

With this reserve of four billion dollars per month, it is possible to meet the import cost of more than 11 months. According to international standards, a country has to have foreign exchange reserves equal to three months' worth of import costs.

From the beginning of

June to the 28th of this month, the expatriates have sent remittances of 175 crore 20 lakh dollars which is 10 crore dollars higher than that of the same period last year.





