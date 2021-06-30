Closure of edn instts extended till July 31

The Education Ministry has extended the ongoing closure of educational institutions till 31 July. A notice from the Ministry in this regard confirmed on Tuesday.

The closure has been extended considering the health safety of teachers, students, employees and guardians as COVID-19 situation in the country deteriorated again and the harder lockdown will be imposed by the government from Thursday, according to the notice.

The decision was taken as per the advise of COVID-19-related National Advisory Committe.

On 16 March last year, the education ministry issued a press release on the government's decision to close all educational institutions and coaching centres from 18 to 31 March, considering students' safety amid the global pandemic.

Later, the closure was extended several times - first till 9 April, then 25 April, 5 May, 30 May, 6 August, 31 August, 3 October, 31 October, 14 November, 19 December, 16 January, 14 February, 28 February, June 30 and now 30 July.

Classes remained suspended since schools were closed but administrative activities had resumed gradually. Then the closure was extended several times, most recently until June 13, 2021. There are about 4.5 crore students from pre-primary to higher education level at around 2 lakh educational institutions across the country.







