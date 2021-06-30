Court orders attachment of ex-OC Pradeep’s property

CHATTOGRAM, Jun 29: The Chattogram court on Tuesday issued an order to

take care of the illegal properties of former Officer-in-Charge of Teknaf Model Police Station Pradeep Kumar Das, an accused in Major Sinha killing case, by the Deputy commissioners of Chattogram and Cox's Bazar.

Senior Special Judge and the Metropolitan Session Judge Sheikh Ashfaqur Rahman gave the order after a hearing.

The attached properties of Pradeep were under the care of the Investigation officer.

Since Tuesday, the Chattogram DC will take care of Patherghata Building, Panchlaish areas land and two vehilces while the Cox's Bazar DC will take care of Cox's Bazar flat.

The same court on September 20 in 2020 last ordered to attach the total properties of Pradeep Kumar and his wife worth of Taka 3.95 crore as mentioned in the FIR (First Information Report) filed by ACC Assistant Director M Reazuddin.

On August 23 in 2020, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed a case against Pradeep Kumar Das and his wife for amassing wealth worth Tk 4 crore from unknown sources.

Mohammad Riaz Uddin, deputy director of integrated Chattogram Divisional ACC office filed the case.

According to ACC Chattogram divisional office sources, the ACC's investigation against OC Pradeep started in 2018.

On April 20, 2019, OC Pradeep and his wife were given notice to submit the statement of their assets.

In June the same year, OC Pradeep and his wife submitted their statements.

Following their statement, after a long investigation, the ACC has reportedly found information about Pradeep and his wife that they had acquired assets worth more than Tk 4 crore.

Pradeep is now in jail in a case filed over the murder of Major (retd) Rashed Md Sinha on July 31 in 2020.

Major (retd) Sinha was killed in police firing at Baharchhara police check-post on July 31.

Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous, elder sister of Sinha, filed a case at Teknaf Senior Judicial Magistrate Court after the incident on August 5.

OC Pradeep surrendered the following day and later police took him to Cox's Bazar Jail.







