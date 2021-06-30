57 districts at high risk



Chinese expatriates in Dhaka stand with their passports in their hands in a queue at Mugda General Hospital to be vaccinated with Sinopharm vaccine on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Besides, 70 to 80 per cent the total corona infected patients in the country were identified to be infected with delta variant of India.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, ending at 8:00am, the country recorded 112 more deaths from Covid-19, bringing the death toll to 14,388 and 7,666 new cases detected, taking the case tally of Covid-19 to 904,436 across the country.

Also, the positivity rate was recorded at 23.97 per cent, the highest since the virus hit the country last year. Meanwhile, the fatality rate remained at 1.59 per cent.

Some 31,982 samples were tested in 565 labs across

the country. Also, 4,027 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 89.75 per cent recovery rate.

Among the latest day's victims, 67 were men, and 45 were women. Of the victims, 98 died in different hospitals across the country while 13 at home. Besides, one more died on the way to hospital.

The country's highest number of 35 deaths was reported in Khulna division followed by Dhaka with 22 single-day deaths. Moreover, 21 of the deceased were in the Rajshahi division, 16 in Chattogram, 10 in Rampur, four in Mymensingh, three in Barishal and one Sylhet division.

Although the beginning of the Mass vaccination programme against coronavirus was better than many other countries but at present the country is suffering from vaccine crisis.

Despite signing an agreement with the Serum Institute of India for 30 million doses, Bangladesh has received only 7 million.

According to The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), there is a shortage of Covishield vaccines in the country and the vaccine crisis will not end very soon. However, when there is a crisis over Covishield vaccine, the news of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines coming under the agreement with China and Covax facility seems to be giving some hope.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said, "We are getting 2.5 million moderna vaccines within a few days. We will get the vaccine from China soon. According to the agreement, we will start getting the Chinese vaccine next month. We will continue to get vaccine from Covax. In the meantime, we may be able to conclude our agreement with Russia. Therefore, vaccination activities should not be stopped in the future."

According to the Covishield's 30 million dose vaccine agreement, invented by Oxford-AstraZeneca and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, states that the company will export 30 million doses of vaccine to Bangladesh and receive 5 million doses per month. But Bangladesh did not get the vaccine as promised only five million in January and two million in February. So far, Bangladesh has received only seven million vaccines. However, out of one crore and two lakh doses of Covishield vaccine in the country, the rest was given as a gift to the Indian government.

Dr Robed Amin, spokesman of DGHS said, "The crisis of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine still exists. We don't think it will be resolved soon. Because, the amount of vaccine that was supposed to be received from India has not been resolved yet. At the same time, it is not possible to get this vaccine from other places."

However, since June 19, China has given a total of 1.1 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine to Bangladesh as gift from the Chinese government.

In addition to the gift, an agreement has been finalized with Chinese Sinopharm to purchase 1.5 crore doses of the vaccine.

Asked when the vaccine will come, the Health Minister said, "We hope we will get some vaccines within a few days. But we are not sure how much they will give."

The DGHS said on January 11 that more than six crore vaccines would arrive from Covax between May and June. But those vaccines did not come. However, some of Pfizer's vaccines have come from Covax.

Some 25 lakh doses of moderna vaccine would be available under the Covax facility. With this facility the country supposed to get about 70 million vaccines in phases.

The Health Minister said, "We received the letter. They will give us 2.5 million moderna vaccines. We have to take it in the next seven to 10 days. The US Ambassador to Dhaka Earl Miller said on Twitter that the United States would provide 2.5 million doses of modern vaccine to Bangladesh under the Covax initiative."

Asked about the present status of the whole issue with the vaccine, Meerjady Sabrina Flora, the President of the Vaccine Deployment Committee of the DGHS, said, "There is no concrete news yet. Hopefully, we will get some vaccines very soon. We are talking about different vaccines. '

Asked which vaccines would be available in the country to resume the mass vaccine programme, she said, "The Sinopharm vaccine bought from China will be available in July and the vaccine from Covax will be available also in July."

Asked about the Pfizer vaccine, she said, "We agreed for four lakh doses of Pfizer. But they have not yet cancelled the earlier decision of giving four lakh. However, since there is a bit of a problem with Pfizer as Pfizer vaccine has to be kept at a temperature of minus 90 degrees to minus 60 degrees Celsius, so preserving this vaccine is a big challenge. This system is inadequate in Bangladesh. Thermal shipping containers or ultra freezer vans are also required for transportation."

"For this reason, Bangladesh has sought from Covax vaccines that are suitable for the environment friendly of Bangladesh," she added.

Prof Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, Director General of the DGHS, said, "The vaccine getting from Covax will be difficult to manage if we get the vaccine which is not suitable for our environment."





