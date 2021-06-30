

Exim Bank declares 10pc dividend

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank Md. Nazrul Islam Mazumder presided over the meeting, says a press release.

Members of the Board of Directors of the Bank Md. Nurul Amin Faruk, Anjan Kumar Saha, Major (Retd) Khandaker Nurul Afsar, Lt Col (Retd) Serajul Islam Bir Pratik (BAR), Khandakar Mohammed Saiful Alam, Prof. Muhammad Sekandar Khan, Ranjan Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Dr. Mohammed Haider Ali Miah, Additional Managing Director Md. Feroz Hossain, Deputy Managing Director Md. Humayun Kabir and Shah Md. Abdul Bari and Company Secretary Md. Monirul Islam were present in the meeting.

Managing director and CEO of the bank Dr. Mohammed Haider Ali Miah answered appropriately to the various questions of the shareholders. He also thanked to the shareholders for cooperating with every activities of the bank.





