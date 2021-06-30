Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 June, 2021, 6:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BANGNING EVENTS

Exim Bank declares 10pc dividend

Published : Wednesday, 30 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Desk

Exim Bank declares 10pc dividend

Exim Bank declares 10pc dividend

Exim Bank approves financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 along with the audited balance sheet, profit and loses accounts and declares 7.5% cash and 2.5% stock dividend for the year 2020 at its 22nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Tuesday through a virtual platform from the head office.
Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank Md. Nazrul Islam Mazumder presided over the meeting, says a press release.
Members of the Board of Directors of the Bank Md. Nurul Amin Faruk, Anjan Kumar Saha, Major (Retd) Khandaker Nurul  Afsar, Lt Col (Retd) Serajul Islam Bir Pratik (BAR), Khandakar Mohammed Saiful Alam, Prof. Muhammad Sekandar Khan, Ranjan Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Dr. Mohammed Haider Ali Miah, Additional Managing Director Md. Feroz Hossain, Deputy Managing Director Md. Humayun Kabir and Shah Md. Abdul Bari and Company Secretary Md. Monirul Islam were present in the meeting.
Managing director and CEO of the bank Dr. Mohammed Haider Ali Miah answered appropriately to the various questions of the shareholders. He also thanked to the shareholders for cooperating with every activities of the bank.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANGNING EVENTS
Exim Bank declares 10pc dividend
UCB completes 38 glorious years of banking operations
Premier Bank wins Top-100 Achievements
UK consumers get back to borrowing as lockdown lifts
United Airlines said to be near new Boeing, Airbus orders
BD remittance, investment promotion campaign held in US
Industrials, banks lift European shares as reflation trade heats up


Latest News
England end 55-year wait for knockout win over Germany
Govt asks existing UPs to perform duties till next polls
Bangladesh gives Moderna vaccine emergency use authorisation
Bangladesh forex reserves cross $46 billion
Unidentified man found dead in Korotoa river in Bogura
Anyone comes out of home in lockdown will face punishment
US hands over oxygen, emergency medical supplies to Bangladesh
IOM’s emergency director urges durable solutions to Rohingya Crisis
Three minors drown in Noakhaki
$ 47m loan agreement signed with Korea for CWASA project
Most Read News
Waterlogging: A curse for port city dwellers
Chief of Air Staff of Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh
Vaccination: Prioritizing the students
CUET’s 131st academic council meeting held
Vaccination and awareness are must to win against covid-19
Achieving 100 per cent financial inclusion
Moghbazar blast: Body of security guard recovered after 44 hrs
DU suspends academic exams during lockdown
Oxford AZ vaccine crisis will not end soon: DGHS
A coronavirus epidemic hit 20,000 yrs, new study finds
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft