UCB completes 38 glorious years of banking operations

United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB), the prominent and progressive private bank of Bangladesh has completed 38 years of glorious banking operations in the country.

The journey started with the initiative and visionary leadership of Late Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury, the founding father of UCB, says a press relese.

As the bank has completed the amazing milestone of 38 years; it can obviously takes pride stating that it is also contributing in the development of trade, commerce and industry of the country.

With a vast network of 204 branches, 580 ATM/CRM, agent banking, Islamic Banking - UCB Taqwa, Mobile Financial Services - Upay, Priority Banking - Imperial, remittance services, credit card and many more the bank has already made a distinct mark in the realm of private sector banking through boutique service, innovative practices and efficient management.

Moreover, the bank takes pride in being a socially responsible corporate and always try to contribute to the development of the local communities in which we operate and the society at large.













