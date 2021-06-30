

Premier Bank wins Top-100 Achievements

Chairman of The Premier Bank Ltd, Freedom fighter Dr. H.B.M. Iqbal has been selected as the winner of the coveted "Manager Of The Year" title and medal by Europe Business Assembly, Oxford, United Kingdom, says a press release.

Dr. H.B.M. Iqbal received the prestigious awards from The Oxford Awards Agency, at an online ceremony held on Friday, 25 June 2021 by Europe Business Assembly. Advisor to The Premier Bank Limited Muhammed Ali and Managing Director and CEO M. Reazul Karim were also present at the ceremony.

The award is a special honor granted by Europe Business Assembly given only to selected personnel out of a large number of eminent business personalities from around the world who have been a pioneer for other leaders and the next generation.

During the award, Dr. H.B.M. Iqbal stated that "I am humbled and inspired at being awarded by Europe Business Assembly as Manager of the Year. We are singularly focused on establishing our value 'Service First'. We are facing challenges and pushing boundaries every day. Our success is the cumulative effort of all our customers, well-wishers, employees and other stakeholders. I am dedicating this award to them."





The Premier Bank Ltd has been awarded as winner of "Top-100. Achievements" in economy and business category by Europe Business Assembly, an international association of political, scientific and business leaders from all over the world.Chairman of The Premier Bank Ltd, Freedom fighter Dr. H.B.M. Iqbal has been selected as the winner of the coveted "Manager Of The Year" title and medal by Europe Business Assembly, Oxford, United Kingdom, says a press release.Dr. H.B.M. Iqbal received the prestigious awards from The Oxford Awards Agency, at an online ceremony held on Friday, 25 June 2021 by Europe Business Assembly. Advisor to The Premier Bank Limited Muhammed Ali and Managing Director and CEO M. Reazul Karim were also present at the ceremony.The award is a special honor granted by Europe Business Assembly given only to selected personnel out of a large number of eminent business personalities from around the world who have been a pioneer for other leaders and the next generation.During the award, Dr. H.B.M. Iqbal stated that "I am humbled and inspired at being awarded by Europe Business Assembly as Manager of the Year. We are singularly focused on establishing our value 'Service First'. We are facing challenges and pushing boundaries every day. Our success is the cumulative effort of all our customers, well-wishers, employees and other stakeholders. I am dedicating this award to them."