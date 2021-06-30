BD remittance, investment promotion campaign held in US

A campaign titled 'Remittance, Investment & Business Promotion in Bangladesh' was recently held in Atlanta, Georgia.

Bangladeshi expatriates, community leaders, representatives of the Bangladesh Association of Georgia (BAG), businessmen, and entrepreneurs were present at this event attended by a team of Bangladesh Embassy in the US.

In the seminar, Bangladesh's recent achievements under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina were highlighted, said the Embassy on Tuesday.

Participants were also able to, in detail, learn about the benefits of investing in three major savings/investment instruments offered by the Bangladesh Government: Wage Earner Development Bond, US Dollar Investment Bond, and US Dollar Premium Bond.

They were informed of the existing 2% cash incentives on conventional remittances and discussed the procedures of the opening of foreign currency (FC) accounts in Bangladesh.

The participants highly appreciated this initiative and extended their sincere thanks to Ambassador of Bangladesh to the USA M Shahidul Islam, and expressed their keen interest in investing on those instruments.






