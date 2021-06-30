Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 June, 2021, 6:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Industrials, banks lift European shares as reflation trade heats up

Published : Wednesday, 30 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

June 29: A jump in industrial and financial stocks lifted European shares on Tuesday as investors bought into sectors set to benefit from a steady economic recovery, while France's Rexel rose on lifting its 2021 sales forecast.
The French electrical parts supplier jumped 3.2% to the top of the STOXX 600 and said it expected same-day sales growth of between 12% and 15%, compared with its previous forecast of between 5% and 7%.
The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.5%, with industrials, banks and retail gaining between 0.4% and 1.1%.
Optimism around a steady economic recovery has put the European benchmark on course for its fifth straight month of gains, but it has recently struggled to break above its all-time closing high hit on June 16 on concerns of the global spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.
Travel-related European stocks steadied on Tuesday after their worst session in more than a month following reports of a potential ban on UK travellers in Germany, while Spain tightened travel rules for British tourists coming to the country.
"Concerns (are) growing that the race between the vaccine and the virus is being lost," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.
Focus on Tuesday will be on euro zone economic sentiment, which is expected to improve from a three-year high hit last month as the economy reopened from coronavirus-induced lockdowns, although the data will not reflect the recent spread of the Delta variant.
With fears of rising inflation also denting the appeal of risky equities this month, investors will look for consumer price inflation data from Germany around 1200 GMT.
The German bourse rose 0.7% by 0811 GMT, outperforming its European peers.
London's domestically focussed FTSE 250 index added 0.5%, while housebuilders jumped 1.7% as data on Tuesday showed British house prices jumped by the most in more than 16 years in June.
Mining stocks were flat after outperforming last week on the back of the so-called reflation trade.    �Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANGNING EVENTS
Exim Bank declares 10pc dividend
UCB completes 38 glorious years of banking operations
Premier Bank wins Top-100 Achievements
UK consumers get back to borrowing as lockdown lifts
United Airlines said to be near new Boeing, Airbus orders
BD remittance, investment promotion campaign held in US
Industrials, banks lift European shares as reflation trade heats up


Latest News
England end 55-year wait for knockout win over Germany
Govt asks existing UPs to perform duties till next polls
Bangladesh gives Moderna vaccine emergency use authorisation
Bangladesh forex reserves cross $46 billion
Unidentified man found dead in Korotoa river in Bogura
Anyone comes out of home in lockdown will face punishment
US hands over oxygen, emergency medical supplies to Bangladesh
IOM’s emergency director urges durable solutions to Rohingya Crisis
Three minors drown in Noakhaki
$ 47m loan agreement signed with Korea for CWASA project
Most Read News
Waterlogging: A curse for port city dwellers
Chief of Air Staff of Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh
Vaccination: Prioritizing the students
CUET’s 131st academic council meeting held
Vaccination and awareness are must to win against covid-19
Achieving 100 per cent financial inclusion
Moghbazar blast: Body of security guard recovered after 44 hrs
DU suspends academic exams during lockdown
Oxford AZ vaccine crisis will not end soon: DGHS
A coronavirus epidemic hit 20,000 yrs, new study finds
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft