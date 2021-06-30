Govt providing all-out support to farmers: Shahab Uddin

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin said the government is providing all-out support to the country's farmers.

"If the overall development of farmers is ensured, the country will go forward. To this end, the present government continues to provide various incentives, including seeds, fertilisers and agricultural machineries, to farmers," he told a function through videoconferencing from Dhaka on Monday.

The meeting was arranged, by the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) at Barlekha Upazila Parishad auditorium in Moulvibazar, to inaugurate a progarmme to distribute transplant aman paddy seeds and chemical fertilisers among small and marginal farmers at free of cost, a handout said.

Speaking as chief guest, Shahab Uddin said no arable land could be left fallow while attention must be given to producing more crops throughout the year.

He said the coronavirus situation is now deteriorating in the country and that's why everyone should be more careful to obey health guidelines.

The minister said all should wear mask, wash hands regularly, and maintain social distancing.

Officials of local administrations, public representatives and religious leaders should be involved in awareness campaigns.

During the meeting, incentives programme for Rupa Aman was inaugurated by distributing five kg paddy seeds, 10 kg DAP, 10 kg MOP at free of cost each among 400 farmers of Barlekha.

Chaired by Barlekha Upazila Nirbahi Officer Khandaker Mudachir Bin Ali, the meeting was attended, among others, by Upazila Parishad Chairman Shoaib Ahmed and Upazila Krishask League convener Abdul Latif.







