Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 June, 2021, 6:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Humayun underscores training to create new entrepreneurs

Published : Wednesday, 30 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Correspondent

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun laid emphasis on creating new entrepreneurs through training.
"The role of the ministry's office or agencies is undeniable in keeping the life and livelihood of the people as per the directions of the Prime Minister is undeniable. We have to work together to build a rich country by 2041," he said on Monday.  
The minister said this while speaking as chief guest at the signing the Annual Performance Agreement (APA) for the fiscal year 2020-2021 by government departments or agencies with the ministry under the Ministry of Industries at its conference room in the city, said a press release.
State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder was special guest while Industries Secretary Jakia Sultana presided over the meeting.
Speaking as special guest, Kamal Ahmed Mojumder said state-owned non-profit organizations need to be made profitable while closed organizations need to be started.
The activities of the departments or agencies need to be expanded to implement the APA, he added.
Jakia Sultana said that the implementation of the APA should be done with a competitive attitude.
"APA implementation needs to work as planned. There is no alternative to implementing the APA to achieve Vision 2041. Proper supervision and monitoring should play a supportive role in the implementation of APA," she added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANGNING EVENTS
Exim Bank declares 10pc dividend
UCB completes 38 glorious years of banking operations
Premier Bank wins Top-100 Achievements
UK consumers get back to borrowing as lockdown lifts
United Airlines said to be near new Boeing, Airbus orders
BD remittance, investment promotion campaign held in US
Industrials, banks lift European shares as reflation trade heats up


Latest News
England end 55-year wait for knockout win over Germany
Govt asks existing UPs to perform duties till next polls
Bangladesh gives Moderna vaccine emergency use authorisation
Bangladesh forex reserves cross $46 billion
Unidentified man found dead in Korotoa river in Bogura
Anyone comes out of home in lockdown will face punishment
US hands over oxygen, emergency medical supplies to Bangladesh
IOM’s emergency director urges durable solutions to Rohingya Crisis
Three minors drown in Noakhaki
$ 47m loan agreement signed with Korea for CWASA project
Most Read News
Waterlogging: A curse for port city dwellers
Chief of Air Staff of Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh
Vaccination: Prioritizing the students
CUET’s 131st academic council meeting held
Vaccination and awareness are must to win against covid-19
Achieving 100 per cent financial inclusion
Moghbazar blast: Body of security guard recovered after 44 hrs
DU suspends academic exams during lockdown
Oxford AZ vaccine crisis will not end soon: DGHS
A coronavirus epidemic hit 20,000 yrs, new study finds
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft