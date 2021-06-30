Humayun underscores training to create new entrepreneurs

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun laid emphasis on creating new entrepreneurs through training.

"The role of the ministry's office or agencies is undeniable in keeping the life and livelihood of the people as per the directions of the Prime Minister is undeniable. We have to work together to build a rich country by 2041," he said on Monday.

The minister said this while speaking as chief guest at the signing the Annual Performance Agreement (APA) for the fiscal year 2020-2021 by government departments or agencies with the ministry under the Ministry of Industries at its conference room in the city, said a press release.

State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder was special guest while Industries Secretary Jakia Sultana presided over the meeting.

Speaking as special guest, Kamal Ahmed Mojumder said state-owned non-profit organizations need to be made profitable while closed organizations need to be started.

The activities of the departments or agencies need to be expanded to implement the APA, he added.

Jakia Sultana said that the implementation of the APA should be done with a competitive attitude.

"APA implementation needs to work as planned. There is no alternative to implementing the APA to achieve Vision 2041. Proper supervision and monitoring should play a supportive role in the implementation of APA," she added.





