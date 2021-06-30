Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 June, 2021, 6:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Pran’s Potata new internet sensation in India

Published : Wednesday, 30 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

Pran’s Potata new internet sensation in India

Pran’s Potata new internet sensation in India

KOLKATA, June 29: It's a potato chip. It's a cracker. No, it's a potato biscuit. A bright red pack with the brand name Potata in a bold cursive font has taken India by storm and there is a lot of chatter about it over social media. Bangladeshi firm Pran Foods' Potata is the new internet sensation in India.
But away from the glare of the internet, Indian FMCG major, ITC has quietly launched "Sunfeast All Rounder" - a 'chatpata masala' flavored 'thin potato biscuits' that directly challenges the neighboring nation's most popular offering in recent times - after the hilsa, of course. ITC has wasted no time to wade into the battle of the potato-biscuits using its distribution muscle. It has launched Sunfeast All Rounder across kiranas, modern trade stores and e-commerce in the four southern states, West Bengal and in North East, at ?10 and ?20 price points.
Ali Harris Shere, COO, Biscuits and Cakes, ITC Ltd, says the product is expected to be "another game changer" for the company. "Sunfeast All Rounder is positioned as a versatile product, with the convenience of a biscuit & oomph of the favourite fried snack with the idea to attract demand from consumers of both biscuits and snacks. It is an attempt to positively disrupt this segment," he told BusinessLine in an emailed response.
Other Indian biscuit majors, however, are in a wait-and-watch mode. "We are monitoring consumption and seeing whether it will dip once the novelty fades or continue," said one Indian biscuit manufacturer, while another admitted that it has the makings of a blockbuster product.
A subcontinent innovation: The cracker category where the potato biscuit falls -a flat, dry, baked food made of flour, generally with docking holes - is an over Rs 6,000 crore segment in India. But, Pran's 'Potata' -and its challenger - ITC's Sunfeast All Rounder, have innovated this category by using potato in its base which creates a unique texture and distinctly different taste. Sunfeast's All Rounder additionally has masala sprinkled on top.
    -The Hindu Business Line


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANGNING EVENTS
Exim Bank declares 10pc dividend
UCB completes 38 glorious years of banking operations
Premier Bank wins Top-100 Achievements
UK consumers get back to borrowing as lockdown lifts
United Airlines said to be near new Boeing, Airbus orders
BD remittance, investment promotion campaign held in US
Industrials, banks lift European shares as reflation trade heats up


Latest News
England end 55-year wait for knockout win over Germany
Govt asks existing UPs to perform duties till next polls
Bangladesh gives Moderna vaccine emergency use authorisation
Bangladesh forex reserves cross $46 billion
Unidentified man found dead in Korotoa river in Bogura
Anyone comes out of home in lockdown will face punishment
US hands over oxygen, emergency medical supplies to Bangladesh
IOM’s emergency director urges durable solutions to Rohingya Crisis
Three minors drown in Noakhaki
$ 47m loan agreement signed with Korea for CWASA project
Most Read News
Waterlogging: A curse for port city dwellers
Chief of Air Staff of Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh
Vaccination: Prioritizing the students
CUET’s 131st academic council meeting held
Vaccination and awareness are must to win against covid-19
Achieving 100 per cent financial inclusion
Moghbazar blast: Body of security guard recovered after 44 hrs
DU suspends academic exams during lockdown
Oxford AZ vaccine crisis will not end soon: DGHS
A coronavirus epidemic hit 20,000 yrs, new study finds
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft