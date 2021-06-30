Likee bans 42,751 accounts for violating safety rules





Recently, Likee has kicked off a campaign titled '#BhalorJonnoJano' (#KnowForGood) to enlighten the users about Likee community rules and the positive values that Likee would like to foster among the content creators and celebrities using this video creation platform, says a press release.

As part of the campaign, renowned celebrities such as Mumtaheena Chowdhury Toya, YouTuber Tawhid Afridi, actress Tanha Tasnia, Founder and CEO of 10 Minute School Ayman Sadiq and Gender Equality Consultant Rijve Arefin have created videos delineating the rules for posting contents and the necessity of everyone's cheerful participation to build a safe and healthy online community.

In addition, Likee has taken many significant steps in the last few months to filter any objectionable contents and encourage all its users to showcase the brighter side of their creativity through creating contents that inspire others and reveal their talents.

Likee has been plowing back its revenue into innovation to ensure safety for the users and making use of AI technology to remove offensive or illegal contents from their platform. A dedicated team is always working to ensure that all reported contents are dealt with properly, following proper procedures. Moreover, Likee strictly maintains a set of criteria to screen out any objectionable content. That's why Likee takes immediate action whenever they find any content that is vulgar, incites racism, bigotry, fascism or bullies certain people, or promotes hate speech. Even the users can play their bit to maintain a healthy environment by reporting any indecent content to

It is mentionable that Likee leaves no stone unturned to make positive contributions towards building a safe virtual entertainment world and follows a zero-tolerance policy against all kinds of offensive content and anything that threatens a safe online presence and co-existence.

Ayman Sadiq, founder of 10 Minute School, shared, " It is imperative that we continue raising awareness and educating people on ways to utilize social media in ways that adds positive value to the society. I am glad to be a part of this highly relevant and timely campaign."

On her participation in the campaign, Toya said, "We are trying to educate people to use Likee and other social media platforms in ways that are fun yet responsible."

Joy, Likee's Head of Operations in Bangladesh, said, "First and foremost, we believe in providing everyone with a platform that will help them flourish by showcasing their latent talent. Anything that deviates from our policies and standard of decency is not entertained on Likee."





