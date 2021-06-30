Anis Ud Dowla gets Bangabandhu Jatiyo Krishi Puroshkar



M. Anis Ud Dowla

Prime Minister, Government of People's Republic of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina was present as the Chief Guest in the programme. Agricultural Minister, Dr. Md Abdur Razzaque, MP on behalf of the Prime Minister handed over the Awards, says a press release.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, MP was also present.

Among the recipients five received gold medals, nine silver medals and 18 bronze medals for their outstanding contribution to different fields in agriculture such as agriculture research and expansion, cooperatives motivation, technology innovation, commercial farming, afforestation, rearing livestock and poultry and fish farming.

The award-giving ceremony was held on Sunday, 27 June 2021 at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka while the Prime Minister joined the programme virtually from her official residence, Ganabhaban.









