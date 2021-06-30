Video
latest
Home Business

US banks reward shareholders after Fed greenlight

Published : Wednesday, 30 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

NEW YORK, June 29: Some of the United States' biggest banks announced Monday they would pay tens of billions of dollars to shareholders in dividend increases and stock buybacks after getting the go-ahead from the Federal Reserve.
The Fed lifted some Covid-era restrictions on banks last week as they proved able to successfully weather changing economic circumstances.
In response, investment bank Morgan Stanley decided to double the amount it pays per share from the third quarter onward, and announced a share buyback program of up to $12 billion by the end of June 2022.
"Morgan Stanley has accumulated significant excess capital over the past several years and now has one of the largest capital buffers in the industry," CEO James Gorman said in a statement Monday.
The largest US bank in terms of assets, JPMorgan Chase, has said it plans to raise its dividends by a more modest 11 percent.    �AFP


