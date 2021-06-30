Video
GP opens dev hub at Sheikh Hasina Software Technology Park

Published : Wednesday, 30 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Business Desk

A Grameenphone team headed by Syed Tanvir Husain, Chief Human Resource Officer, meets Bikarana Ghosh, Managing Director of Bangladesh Hi-tech Park Authority at ICT Tower, Agargaon on Monday.

Grameenphone (GP) has recently inaugurated a dedicated Skill Development Center in Sheikh Hasina Software Technology Park.
The centre has been established for the promising professionals in the current market, both from GP and its business partner organizations, to enhance their industry competencies, skills and career development.
A GP team headed by Syed Tanvir Husain, Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO), met Bikarana Ghosh, Managing Director of Bangladesh Hi-tech Park Authority on Monday at ICT Tower, Agargaon, says a press release.
Bikarna Ghosh welcomed and appreciated GP for this timely initiative. He expressed his great interest in GP's skill development efforts and exploring avenues to work together.
On its tireless quest to explore the possibilities within the existing market professionals, GP has always opted to stay one step ahead in skill development.
Accordingly, GP has now designed its unique Skill Development Center for helping employees to adopt the innovative, new-gen ways of operations and sharpen their outputs with futuristic skills.
This way, stakeholders, and subscribers of reputed organizations like Grameenphone will also receive a sense of reassurance, with all their expectations fulfilled. As the center commences its training, it is expected that the industry will find more compatible resources ahead, who possess better marketability and a better understanding of how to design their careers, inside and outside their organizations.
GP CHRO Syed Tanvir Husain said, "Our tech-based business environment is continuously changing and calls for acquiring advanced capabilities to stay relevant. To tap into opportunities and compete in the global race for excellence, we must prepare our resources with the most advanced skillsets. The new Skill Development Center will add mileage to our journey towards establishing a Digital Bangladesh."
Earlier, GP signed a deal with Sheikh Hasina Software Technology Park to establish the center.


