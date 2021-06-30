Video
Unified drive essential to build youngster friendly city

Published : Wednesday, 30 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Unified drive essential to build youngster friendly city

Unified drive essential to build youngster friendly city

The speakers said in a webinar that it is possible to build a child and youth friendly city through the consultation and participation of all concerned including policy makers, researchers, civil society, urban planners and development agencies.
A webinar titled 'Future Cities Dialogue: Reshaping the Cities for Children and Youth', organized by Save the Children in Bangladesh and World Vision on Monday, focused on what matters in urban planning to make the future city safer and cleaner for children and youth.
Today, at least one in four people in Bangladesh lives in urban areas; and in 30 years, at least half of the country's population will be living in cities.
 Currently children make up around 40% of the total population. Time has come to consider and emphasize the inclusion of the impact of unplanned urbanization on children and how to incorporate child specific needs in upcoming policy, procedures, and implementation to bring inclusive sustainable urban development.
The need for inclusion of all concerned has come up again and again from the discussions. The second thing that the speakers have emphasized on is the direct participation of children and youth in urban planning, that is, listening to and giving importance to their thoughts about the city.
Programme Coordinator of International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Bangladesh Dr. Khalid Hossain said: "We need to understand how children and youth are thinking. The city of the future is theirs. We have to plan our city keeping in mind that how they want to live with the wildlife, water, environment."
Architect Iqbal Habib, Member Secretary of Bangladesh Poribesh andolon (BAPA) said: "We are failing in playing strong role in planning and inclusion. We think its important for me to survive, to enjoy now. The responsibility of returning the borrowed land to future generations remains implicit in our urban planning."
Prior to the discussion, Save the Children in Bangladesh Urban Resilience Manager Simon Rahman gave a presentation on the need to build a child and youth friendly city and the need for their inclusion. The event was hosted by Rifat Bin Sattar, Programme Development and Quality Director, Save the Children in Bangladesh.
The other speakers were, Tony Michael, Director- Advocacy & Policy Influence, World Vision Bangladesh, Farhana Hafiz, Gender Mainstreaming Analyst, UN Women, Monika Biswas, Manager- Child Sponsorship, Action Aid,  Md. Liakath Ali, PhD, Director- Climate Change & Urban Development Program, BRAC, Dr. Kazi Maruful Islam, Professor, Department of Development Studies, University of Dhaka, Dr. Sarah Sabry, Urban Lead, Save the Children, Dr. Nazmul Huq, Head of Resilience Development Program, ICLEI, Ishita Alam Abonee, Urban Development Specialist, World Bank, Shamima Siddiky, Program Specialist (Urban), UNICEF.


« PreviousNext »

