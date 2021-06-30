IPDC continues to thrive amid second wave pandemic

IPDC Finance Limited conducted its Q1'21 Investors Meet virtually to discuss the financial highlights, benchmarks, and key strategies ahead on Tuesday.

The session attended by investors, journalists, industry experts both from home and abroad, stakeholders, and a wider audience through Facebook live from the company's official page, declared IPDC's record revenue despite the second wave of the pandemic.

The session was presented in IPDC's official Facebook page by it's Managing Director and CEO, Mominul Islam. Besides sharing the Q1'21 financial highlights, the session also covered the company's future strategy post COVID-19.

While presenting, Mominul Islam emphasized on the technology enabled and socially responsible business models focusing on cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSMEs) and women and young entrepreneurs, and lower-middle income households outside Dhaka and Chittagong, which remains the cornerstone for its sustained growth and profitability even during a very difficult period.

IPDC has achieved such triumphs as it maintains good corporate governance, proactively maps out its strategies, and takes responsibility of its customers, employees, and the community which it serves.

As of first quarter of 2021, IPDC's customer deposit has increased by 9.2 times over the course of the last five years due to its innovative deposit campaigns. Quarterly Revenue has grown by 6.4 times compared to the first quarter of 2016 while its classified loan ratio of 0.95% remains the lowest in the sector amongst the publicly listed diversified NBFIs.

Despite the second wave of the pandemic, IPDC has outperformed its own performance compared to the same period last year. It has maintained a strong capital base with a capital adequacy ratio of 16.78%.

After setting aside adequate provisioning due to difficult times ahead, the company has registered solid net profit after tax of BDT 20.5 crore during the first quarter of 2021, which has grown by 3.4 times since Q1 2016. The company has also ended Q1'21 with a strong liquidity cushion of BDT 138.7 crore- enough to meet its short-term liabilities.

Islam reaffirmed his commitment to help those in need, especially the cottage, micro, small, and medium sized enterprises (CMSMEs) since it's the largest segment of the economy in terms of the number of employment it generates and its contribution towards the GDP, thus launching SME Bondhu to help disburse the BDT 70 crore Stimulus Package as per instructions from Bangladesh Bank, and formed meaningful collaborations with prominent corporates like Unilever, Robi and Aarong to support its customers.

To promote Bangladeshi folk music globally, IPDC Finance Limited created a virtual platform 'IPDC Amader Gaan' in September last year. The platform exclusively features diverse musical influences and offers studio-recorded performances by promising singers of the country. Penned by several mystic bards including Fakir Lalon Shah, Shah Abdul Karim and Palli Kabi Jasimuddin, several covers received unparallel popularity. As a recognition to this effort, IPDC has been awarded with "Intellectual Property Protection Awards 2021" by Bangladesh Copyright office.







