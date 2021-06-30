Video
Japan’s SoftBank suspends production of chatty robot Pepper

Published : Wednesday, 30 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM

TOKYO, June 29: Japan's SoftBank has suspended production of its humanoid robot Pepper, a company spokeswoman said Tuesday, seven years after the conglomerate unveiled the signature chatty white android to much fanfare.
Pepper robots, used to greet people in stores and hotels in Japan and around the world, have become a symbol of SoftBank's strategy of pouring resources into new technology including artificial intelligence.
The pint-sized robot, which costs 198,000 yen ($1,790) plus rental fees, has also recently been used to ease the loneliness of coronavirus quarantine in Japanese hotels for patients with mild symptoms.
But on Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the firm's robotics unit told AFP it was halting output owing to an inventory pile-up.
"We are temporarily suspending production of Pepper but are ready to restart anytime depending on inventory situations," she said. "Pepper has chiefly been a rental service and you don't need a lot of new units."
The company does not disclose the number of gadgets it has sold or rented, the spokeswoman said.    AFP


