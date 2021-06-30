Video
Asian equities mostly down as virus spikes ripple across markets

Published : Wednesday, 30 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98

HONG KONG, June 29: Markets fell in Asia on Tuesday with investors looking for their next buying catalyst after the latest rally, while there were also concerns about fresh coronavirus flare-ups and the reimposition of restrictions in parts of the world.
With news of President Joe Biden's bipartisan infrastructure deal having run its course and inflation worries continuing to linger, traders are choosing to sit tight ahead of key US jobs data later in the week and the beginning of corporate earnings season next month.
Still, analysts said that despite a pause in the latest run-up, the outlook for equities remained positive as vaccines are rolled out globally.
The Nasdaq and S&P 500 each clocked up from records Monday, helped by a fresh bump in tech firms.
But Asia was unable to follow suit, with eyes on the spread of the coronavirus.
With the more contagious Delta virus variant sending infection rates soaring, several governments are being forced to act to prevent another deadly wave of the disease.
In Australia, the cities of Sydney, Perth, Brisbane and Darwin have all been put into lockdown, with leaders in the country also struggling to get its inoculation programme up to speed.
The disease has also led to similar measures in South Africa, while Russia, parts of Asia, Europe and South America have also witnessed worrying spikes.
Meanwhile, a surge in Britain, which has one of the most successful vaccination rollouts in the world, has led to a number of other countries to ban flights from there or put up strict quarantine rules.
The developments have raised concerns that the forecast global recovery could be knocked off course or at least slowed.
"Covid has a big role to play internationally," JoAnne Feeney, at Advisors Capital Management, told Bloomberg TV.    �AFP


