‘Digital banking has reached doorsteps of the grassroots people’

Bangladesh's Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar has said the 'Digital Bangladesh' programme has brought a dramatic change in the country's banking transactions.

He believed that digital banking has reached the doorsteps of the grassroots people and the country is gradually moving towards a cashless society.

However, he perceived the digital advancement has also the greater the security threat.

Therefore, the minister urged the people to work hard to create awareness among the consumers about digital security. While speaking as the chief guest at the launch of Agrani Bank's Agrani e-account mobile apps on Sunday, he noted these.

Leading Bank Board Member Mofiz Uddin Ahmed, Kashem Humayun, Dr. Md. Faraz Ali, KMN Fazlul Haque Lablu, and Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mohammad Shams-ul-Islam spoke.






