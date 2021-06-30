Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 June, 2021, 6:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Agent bank April lending fell by 225.9cr amid Covid restrictions

Published : Wednesday, 30 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Business Correspondent

Loan disbursement through agent banking wings of commercial banks dropped by 79.1 per cent or Tk 225.9 crore in April compared with the previous month amid the enforcement of countrywide fresh Covid restrictions.
Latest Bangladesh Bank (BB) data showed disbursement of loans from banks' agent banking wings dropped to Tk 59.7 crore in April from Tk 285.6 crore in March.
The disbursement of loans through the agent banking wing It was the second highest in March after the disbursement of Tk 483.1 crore in loans through agents banking wings in December 2020.
Bankers said that the fresh imposition of restrictions from April 5 has prompted the businesses, including the small and medium entrepreneurs, to adopt a go slow approach to taking loans for their enterprises.
The banks which have been offering loans through their agent banking wings might have decided to observe the coronavirus situation, they said. Of the disbursement in April, the disbursement in urban areas dropped by 80.85 per cent or Tk 93.7 crore to Tk 22.2 crore from Tk 115.9 crore in the previous month.
Besides, the issuance of loans by banks in rural areas dropped by 77.9 per cent or Tk 132.2 crore to Tk 37.5 crore in April from Tk 169.7 crore in the previous month. With the Tk 59.7 crore disbursement in April, the banks' outstanding lending through agent banking wing increased to around Tk 2,560 crore.
BRAC Bank took the top position among the banks while Bank Asia, The City Bank, Dutch-Bangla Bank, NRB Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, Al-Arafah Islami Bank, Islami Bank Bangladesh and Modhumoti Bank followed the chart.
On the other hand, deposits mobilisation by the banks increased to Tk 17,919.9 crore. Of the desposits, the urban deposits reached Tk 4,800.3 crore against the rural deposits of Tk 13,119.6 crore.
The lending and deposit disbursement trend showed that the banks are mostly concentrating on mobilising funds mostly from the rural areas by using agent banking wings rather than channelling credits to the rural areas, an official of the central bank said.
The central bank has been emphasising lending through agent banking wings especially in the rural areas so that the people enjoying low-cost fund can contribute to strengthening economic activities in those areas, the official said.
Since the issuance of guidelines in 2013, the central bank has issued agent banking licences to 28 banks. Of them, 27 are in operation. In April 2021, the number of agent banking accounts reached 1.15 crore from 67.28 lakh a year ago.
Of the 1.1 crore accounts, 89.52 lakh accounts were opened in rural areas while the remaining 25.01 lakh accounts were opened in urban areas. The number of agents of the banks rose to 12,462 in March 2021 from 8,429 a year ago.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANGNING EVENTS
Exim Bank declares 10pc dividend
UCB completes 38 glorious years of banking operations
Premier Bank wins Top-100 Achievements
UK consumers get back to borrowing as lockdown lifts
United Airlines said to be near new Boeing, Airbus orders
BD remittance, investment promotion campaign held in US
Industrials, banks lift European shares as reflation trade heats up


Latest News
England end 55-year wait for knockout win over Germany
Govt asks existing UPs to perform duties till next polls
Bangladesh gives Moderna vaccine emergency use authorisation
Bangladesh forex reserves cross $46 billion
Unidentified man found dead in Korotoa river in Bogura
Anyone comes out of home in lockdown will face punishment
US hands over oxygen, emergency medical supplies to Bangladesh
IOM’s emergency director urges durable solutions to Rohingya Crisis
Three minors drown in Noakhaki
$ 47m loan agreement signed with Korea for CWASA project
Most Read News
Waterlogging: A curse for port city dwellers
Chief of Air Staff of Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh
Vaccination: Prioritizing the students
CUET’s 131st academic council meeting held
Vaccination and awareness are must to win against covid-19
Achieving 100 per cent financial inclusion
Moghbazar blast: Body of security guard recovered after 44 hrs
DU suspends academic exams during lockdown
Oxford AZ vaccine crisis will not end soon: DGHS
A coronavirus epidemic hit 20,000 yrs, new study finds
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft