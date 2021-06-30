Australia to provide AUD 85m to BRAC



Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer and BRAC Executive Director Asif Saleh display documents after signing a partnership deal in Dhaka on Monday.

The agreement signing ceremony was held in Dhaka on Monday, says a press release.

"Australia and BRAC have built a strong relationship for over a decade under the SPA. We share a joint commitment to innovation, inclusive growth, the most marginalised people and gender equality. I'm very pleased to announce the continuation of our partnership as part of Australia's support to Bangladesh to help address the impact of COVID-19 and support inclusive economic recovery", the press release quoted the High Commissioner as saying.

BRAC Executive Director Asif Saleh said: "We are extremely pleased to embark on the third phase of the SPA with Australia. Over the past decade, our partnership has tackled some of the most pressing challenges posed by poverty, refugee crises and gender inequality. Considering the socio-economic damage caused by COVID-19, this renewed partnership between trusted friends could not have come at a more crucial time".





Australia will provide AUD 85 million to BRAC for the third phase of the Strategic Partnership Arrangement (SPA) from 2021 to 2025), under an agreement signed by Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer and BRAC Executive Director Asif Saleh.The agreement signing ceremony was held in Dhaka on Monday, says a press release."Australia and BRAC have built a strong relationship for over a decade under the SPA. We share a joint commitment to innovation, inclusive growth, the most marginalised people and gender equality. I'm very pleased to announce the continuation of our partnership as part of Australia's support to Bangladesh to help address the impact of COVID-19 and support inclusive economic recovery", the press release quoted the High Commissioner as saying.BRAC Executive Director Asif Saleh said: "We are extremely pleased to embark on the third phase of the SPA with Australia. Over the past decade, our partnership has tackled some of the most pressing challenges posed by poverty, refugee crises and gender inequality. Considering the socio-economic damage caused by COVID-19, this renewed partnership between trusted friends could not have come at a more crucial time".