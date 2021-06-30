Stocks see lowest trade in 2 months

On Tuesday the third working day of the week, the country's stock market price index increased but the volume of transactions decreased. On the day, the country's main stock market, the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), traded down to its lowest level in two months.

A kind of negative trend has been observed in the stock market since last Sunday due to the lockdown panic. The main index of the DSE fell 100 points on Sunday, the first working day of the week, amid rumors that the stock market may close due to the lockdown.

However, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), the regulator of the capital market, has said that if the bank is open, stock market transactions will continue in any case. At the same time, the regulator has requested investors not to listen to rumors.

This led to an upward trend in the stock market on Monday after a big fall on Sunday. However, the speed of the transaction decreases. Like Monday, Tuesday also saw an upward trend in the index. However, the volume of transactions has further decreased.

Trading on the DSE started on Tuesday with the rise in shares and units of most companies. As a result, the main index of DSE increased by about 20 points in the first minute of trading.

At the end of the day, the DSE's main index DSEX rose 15 points to 6,042 points. The DSE-30 index, which is made up of better companies selected between the other two indices, rose 9 points to 2,185. The DSE's Shariah index rose 3 points to 1,298.

On the day of the rise of the index, 175 names have been listed on the DSE. On the other hand, the price of 166 has come down. And the price of 32 remains unchanged.

Taka1 thousand 148 crore 8 lakh have been traded in the market during the day. Which is the lowest since April 28 this year. On April 28, Tk940 crore 32 lakh was traded on the DSE.

Beximco's shares have been the most traded on the DSE in terms of money. Tk67 crore 33 lakh shares of the company have been traded. Delta Life Insurance, which is in the second place, had a turnover of Tk 42.54 crore. Malek Spinning is in the third place with a turnover of Tk 24 crore 6 lakh.

Besides, National Feed, Anwar Galvanizing, Genex Infosys, Queen South Textiles, Keya Cosmetics, Lankabangla Finance and New Line Clothing are among the top 10 companies listed on the DSE.

Another stock market Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) overall price index CASPI rose 33 points. The market turnover was Tk54 crore 66 lakh. Of the 321 companies that took part in the transaction, 140 rose. On the other hand, prices of 151 stocks declined and those of 30 stocks remained unchanged.





