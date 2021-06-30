Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 June, 2021, 6:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks see lowest trade in 2 months

Published : Wednesday, 30 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Business Correspondent

On Tuesday the third working day of the week, the country's stock market price index increased but the volume of transactions decreased. On the day, the country's main stock market, the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), traded down to its lowest level in two months.
A kind of negative trend has been observed in the stock market since last Sunday due to the lockdown panic. The main index of the DSE fell 100 points on Sunday, the first working day of the week, amid rumors that the stock market may close due to the lockdown.
However, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), the regulator of the capital market, has said that if the bank is open, stock market transactions will continue in any case. At the same time, the regulator has requested investors not to listen to rumors.
This led to an upward trend in the stock market on Monday after a big fall on Sunday. However, the speed of the transaction decreases. Like Monday, Tuesday also saw an upward trend in the index. However, the volume of transactions has further decreased.
Trading on the DSE started on Tuesday with the rise in shares and units of most companies. As a result, the main index of DSE increased by about 20 points in the first minute of trading.
At the end of the day, the DSE's main index DSEX rose 15 points to 6,042 points. The DSE-30 index, which is made up of better companies selected between the other two indices, rose 9 points to 2,185. The DSE's Shariah index rose 3 points to 1,298.
On the day of the rise of the index, 175 names have been listed on the DSE. On the other hand, the price of 166 has come down. And the price of 32 remains unchanged.
Taka1 thousand 148 crore 8 lakh  have been traded in the market during the day. Which is the lowest since April 28 this year. On April 28, Tk940 crore 32 lakh was traded on the DSE.
Beximco's shares have been the most traded on the DSE in terms of money. Tk67 crore 33 lakh shares of the company have been traded. Delta Life Insurance, which is in the second place, had a turnover of Tk 42.54 crore. Malek Spinning is in the third place with a turnover of Tk 24 crore 6 lakh.
Besides, National Feed, Anwar Galvanizing, Genex Infosys, Queen South Textiles, Keya Cosmetics, Lankabangla Finance and New Line Clothing are among the top 10 companies listed on the DSE.
Another stock market Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) overall price index CASPI rose 33 points. The market turnover was Tk54 crore 66 lakh. Of the 321 companies that took part in the transaction, 140 rose. On the other hand, prices of 151 stocks declined and those of 30 stocks remained unchanged.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANGNING EVENTS
Exim Bank declares 10pc dividend
UCB completes 38 glorious years of banking operations
Premier Bank wins Top-100 Achievements
UK consumers get back to borrowing as lockdown lifts
United Airlines said to be near new Boeing, Airbus orders
BD remittance, investment promotion campaign held in US
Industrials, banks lift European shares as reflation trade heats up


Latest News
England end 55-year wait for knockout win over Germany
Govt asks existing UPs to perform duties till next polls
Bangladesh gives Moderna vaccine emergency use authorisation
Bangladesh forex reserves cross $46 billion
Unidentified man found dead in Korotoa river in Bogura
Anyone comes out of home in lockdown will face punishment
US hands over oxygen, emergency medical supplies to Bangladesh
IOM’s emergency director urges durable solutions to Rohingya Crisis
Three minors drown in Noakhaki
$ 47m loan agreement signed with Korea for CWASA project
Most Read News
Waterlogging: A curse for port city dwellers
Chief of Air Staff of Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh
Vaccination: Prioritizing the students
CUET’s 131st academic council meeting held
Vaccination and awareness are must to win against covid-19
Achieving 100 per cent financial inclusion
Moghbazar blast: Body of security guard recovered after 44 hrs
DU suspends academic exams during lockdown
Oxford AZ vaccine crisis will not end soon: DGHS
A coronavirus epidemic hit 20,000 yrs, new study finds
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft