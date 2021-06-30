Video
Jalalul Hai accredited as honorary advisor to UNIDO ITPO Tokyo

Published : Wednesday, 30 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Business Desk

M. Jalalul Hai

M. Jalalul Hai

M. Jalalul Hai has been accredited as the Honorary Advisor to the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) ITPO Tokyo recently.
It is in recognition of his long years of service and contributions to facilitate successful business and industrial ties between Bangladesh and Japan, says a press release
Hai currently working as Chairman and CEO of HAISON International Ltd., a well- established private investment advisory services firm of Bangladesh.
He is also a recently elected Vice President of Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JBCCI) for the term 2021-22.
In 2016, Hai was decorated with the Japanese most  prestigious  Imperial  Award 'Order of the Rising Sun' by the Government of Japan for his years of contribution to strengthen economic relations between Bangladesh and Japan.
Hai started his career as a government official in different ministries and departments, starting from Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, Ministry of Industries and then the Board of Investment (BOI) of Bangladesh.
During working with the Government of Bangladesh he was deputed many times as Bangladesh Delegate in UNIDO Tokyo to promote Japanese investment in Bangladesh.
He also worked as Advisor for Development Co-operation and Economic Affairs in the Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh.


