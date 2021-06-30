Video
Wednesday, 30 June, 2021
Strengthening of Fire Brigade Divers Unit project bracing for recast

Published : Wednesday, 30 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Mizanur Rahman


The strengthening of divers' unit project under Fire Service and Civil Defense authorities             is bracing for thorough recast reducing its cost by about 63 percent under a revised project proposal.
The project was taken at a cost of Tk 165 crore in 2018 but its management now proposes returning of Tk 105 crore under a recasting proposal. Under the revised project three types of equipment will be purchased but 17 types of equipment to be excluded.
The Fire Service and Civil Defense wants to keep an allocation of only Tk 60 crore for the project while returning additional money.
There is not much progress in the two-year project. The fire service authority has also proposed to reduce the allocation and extend the tenure of the project by one year more, said an official of the planning commission.
The original project proposals want to buy a salvage fire fighting tug, seven pontoons and   jetties, 14 heavy duty rescue boats, 14 light duty rescue boats, seven rescue vehicles, 42 diving operators, seven sets of diving operators, seven light trucks (rescue boat transport), seven portable de-compressor chambers, a built vehicle mounted de-compressor chamber and various rescue equipment.
But the revised proposal now includes salvage fire fighting tugs, pontoons and jetties, heavy duty rescue boats, light duty rescue boats, rescue vehicles, diving operators-sets, air compressor machines, seven light trucks including rescue boat transport equipment.
The proposed purchase will include 3 types of modern equipment. It will include 17 microbuses, portable slide scanner sonar; towing vehicle pickup type equipment will be collected for diving transport.
The project director Mosharaf Hossain said at the beginning, it was thought that rescue operations would be conducted in case of any accident at sea. With this in mind, the plan proposed to buy a large piece of equipment for salvage fire fighting tug.
But Chittagong Port Authority didn't agree for locating and maintenance of this big device. That is why the plan to buy it has been dropped. He said the work of diving unit of the Fire Service and Civil Defense is now mainly focused on conducting rescue operations in rivers, canals or ponds inside the country.
But the naval or port authorities operate at sea. That's why the fire service authorities have dropped this activity. But it is buying the necessary equipment and tools to increase the diving capacity in other areas.
The new diving units to be set up will be at Siddique Bazar, Sadarghat, Savar, Narayanganj, Kanchan, Srinagar, Kamalaghat, Gazaria, Palash and Aricha Ghat.
Besides Bhuapur, Mithamain, Bhairab, Goalanda, Jajira, Tungipara, Tekerhat, Madaripur, Mymensingh, Mohanganj, Jamalpur, Dewanganj, Chittagong, Kumira, Anwara, Sandip, Cox's Bazar, Maheshkhali, Chandpur, Meghna, Hatig, Ratig, , Rajshahi, Sirajganj, Bera, Baghabari, Lalpur, Khulna, Mongla, Bheramara, Magura, Barisal, Mehendiganj, Patuakhali, Barguna, Bhola, Monpura, Rangpur and Sylhet.
Few more units will also be set up at Jaintapur, Sunamganj, Dirai, Doarabazar, Lakhai, Moulvibazar, Gaibanda and Kurigram units.


