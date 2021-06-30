Video
WB signs $300m deal for boosting BD rural economy

Published : Wednesday, 30 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132
Business Correspondent

The government of Bangladesh and the World Bank (WB) signed a $300 million financing agreement to help about 750,000 poor and extreme poor rural people across 20 districts come out of poverty and build resilience to the COVID-19 pandemic and any future shocks.
Through income-generating activities, livelihood and entrepreneurial support, as well as skills development for the poor and extreme poor people, the Resilience, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Improvement (RELI) Project will help boost the rural economy in about 3,200 villages.
Built on the success of the first and second Social Investment Program Projects and on the Nuton Jibon Livelihood Improvement Project, the RELI project will mobilize, develop, and strengthen community organizations, and finance their community plans provide cash transfers and loans for income-generating activities.
The agreement was signed by Economic Relations Division (ERD) Secretary Fatima Yasmin and WB Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan Mercy Tembon on behalf of the Government and the WB, respectively, said a WB press release on Tuesday.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the poor in rural areas particularly women, by limiting their income and economic opportunities," said Mercy Tembon. "This project will help to boost the rural economy and 90 percent of the beneficiaries will be women. The project will also help with health and nutritional awareness. When a woman earns more, her family and the community are better off."
Further, the project will support rural entrepreneurs and producer groups with market linkages  including e-commerce platforms, partnerships with local governments, and promotional activities. It will also provide skills development training to the unemployed or under-employed youth and returnee migrants to increase their employability.
 "The project is aligned with the 8th Five Year Plan and the Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100," said Fatima Yasmin. "Through community mobilization and climate-smart agriculture practices, the project will help rural women withstand any future shocks like the pandemic without falling back to poverty."
The project will provide training to almost 490,000 people on climate risk, adaptation, and resilience building. It will also build 5,120 climate-resilient small-scale infrastructures.
The agreement was signed by Fatima Yasmin and Mercy Tembon on behalf of the Government and the WB, respectively.
The credit from the WB's International Development Association, has a 30-year term, including a five-year grace period. The WB is among the first development partners to support Bangladesh following its Independence. Bangladesh currently has one of the largest IDA programmes totaling over $14 billion. Since Independence, the WB has committed more than $35 billion in grants, interest-free, and concessional credits to the country.


