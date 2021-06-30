Video
BSF guns down BD cattle trader at Lalmonirhat border

Published : Wednesday, 30 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent 

Lalmonirhat, June 29:  A Bangladesh national was gunned down by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Patgram border in Lalmonirhat district early Tuesday morning.
Victim Rifat Hossain, 30, was the son of Ismail Hossain, a resident of Munshirhat area of Jagatber union under Patgram upazila.
The deceased's family members said BSF personnel of Chongarkhota BSF Camp opened fire on 7 to 8 cattle traders when they were trying to enter India's Bhabaramguri (Ichhaganj) area at about 4:30am, leaving Rifat dead on the spot. The incident happened about 250 yards inside India.
Rifat received bullet injuries in his neck. BSF and West Bengal's Mathabanga police later took away the body of Rifat.
Shamsernagar Company Commander of Rangpur 61 Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Belal Hossain said a proposal for flag meeting was sent to the Chongarkhata Company Commander of India's Cooch Bihar to bring back the body around 5:00pm.
After the flag meeting, the postmortem of the body will be conducted, he said.


