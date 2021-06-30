Video
Two BNP central leaders resign from party

Published : Wednesday, 30 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

Two central leaders, Col (retd) Shahjahan Mia and Maj (retd) Hanif of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), have resigned from their party posts on Monday.
Both the leaders submitted their resignation letters together to the party's Naya Paltan central office. In the resignation letters both the members have mentioned personal reasons and illness for their resignation.
Shahjahan Mia and Hanif disclosed to the media about their resignation in separate press releases on Tuesday.
Hanif said, he resigned from the party for personal reasons and added, "I have aged, resigned due to physical illness."
"On Monday, Col Shahjahan and I went to the party office at Naya Paltan at the same time and submitted our resignation letters," Hanif added.
Asked whether he resigned from the party or retired from politics, Hanif said, "I have resigned from the BNP."
In a press release Shahjahan Mia said, "I participated in the ninth parliamentary election held in 2008 from Pirojpur-3 constituency with the symbol of Sheaf of Paddy. Due to health reasons, I resigned from all the posts including the primary membership of BNP on June 28.


