Woman goes missing in Meghna trawler capsize

MUNSIGANJ, Jun 29: A woman went missing after a potato-laden trawler capsized in the Meghna River near Kazipura in Gajaria upazila of Munshiganj on Tuesday.

The missing woman was identified as Belayetunnisa , 52, wife of Abdul Jalil of Molla Char in Munshiganj Sadar Upazila.

Abdus Salam, in-charge of Gazaria Naval Police Outpost, said Belayetunnisa was going to Chandpur from Muktarpur area of Munshiganj in the large trawler carrying 400 maunds of potatoes.

The trawler sank in the Meghna at around 8:15am. Three people managed to swim ashore but Belayetunnisa went missing, he said.

Police said the trawler has not been salvaged yet. -UNB