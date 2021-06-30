DU gets new dean, registrar and accountant

The authority of Dhaka University (DU) appointed Prof Md Abdus Samad as acting Science Faculty dean, Prabir Kumar Sarkar as acting Registrar and Md Sohrab Hossen as acting Accountant of the university on Tuesday.

A press release, signed by Public Relations Office director Mahmood Alam, confirmed this matter on June 29.

In accordance with the Dhaka University Order 1973, article 17 (2), the Vice-Chancellor of the university Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman appointed them.

Dr Abdus Samad is a professor of Applied Mathematics Department, Prabir Kumar Sarkar was as the secretary of the Vice-Chancellor (Deputy Registrar) and Sohrab Hossen was the deputy accountant (System Analyst) of the university.







