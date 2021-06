BSMMU authority holds a press conference on 'Revised Budget of 2020-2021









Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) authority holds a press conference on 'Revised Budget of 2020-2021 and Proposed Budget of 2021-2022 Fiscal Year' at Shaheed Dr Milon Hall of the university on Tuesday. BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed presided over the function. photo: observer