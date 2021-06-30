Police sign APA deal with home ministry

The Annual Performance Agreement (APA) was signed between Bangladesh Police and the Public Security Department of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed and Public Security Division Secretary Md Mostafa Kamal Uddin signed the APA on behalf of their respective sides at the ministry conference room on Monday.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal witnessed the APA signing ceremony as the chief guest, while Mostafa Kamal Uddin, secretary of public security division presided over the function. -BSS











