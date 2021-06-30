Video
Sylhet women being empowered coming out conservative wrap

Published : Wednesday, 30 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM

SYLHET, June 29: The womenfolk in Sylhet have been coming out tearing hundred years old regional conservative wrap with indomitable spirit as the country's eastern district witnessed a huge number of successful female entrepreneurs in recent time.
"More than 100 women in the district established themselves as successful entrepreneurs through boutique business and outsourcing in the last one year which was never seen in the past," said Sylhet Women's Chamber President Swarnalota Roy.
She said the rural women of the district have also started boutique business and are selling products through online like their urban fellows, while the city girls have been becoming self-reliant through outsourcing.
"In the context of Sylhet, it's a great achievement," said Roy, who recently demanded a separate shopping mall in the divisional city for the women entrepreneurs.
"Those days are over ...  the fruits of information technology have changed the scenario. Now the women are doing business through online staying at home," she said expressing heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her visionary innovation regarding "Digital Bangladesh" campaign.          
Roy said the most encouraging aspect is that the women of Sylhet are working on the region's different aesthetic traditional products with their high creativity and innovation.
One of such successful entrepreneurs is Sultana Parveen who has been working on traditional canes. "Since long I had a wish to do something different ... I chose traditional cane to make various  products in more aesthetic and creative ways," she said.
Parveen, who hails from Pashchim Jaflong union in Goainghat upazila, was inspired to launch her own business by seeing the country's other women entrepreneurs who are selling their products through different Facebook pages.
"I told myself, if other can do why not me as I got plenty of creative ideas," Parveen said, recalling the days of her starting business.
After being encouraged by other women entrepreneurs, Parveen contacted with local cane goods producers and placed her own designs before them. "Simultaneously, I opened my own  Facebook page named 'Chirachorito' (traditional) to sell my cane products," she said.    -BSS




