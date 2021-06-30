Light to moderate rain likely

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Tuesday predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind in different parts of the country in the next 24 hours commencing at 9:00am on Tuesday.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions, at many places over Chattogram division and at a few over Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country," said a met office bulletin issued. -Agency









