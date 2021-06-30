

Shipping crisis hamper country’s international trade



However, experts have opined that the ongoing crisis is the outcome of rebooting of businesses globally, slow delivery of goods from transhipment ports, and shortage of port workers due to C-19 infection.



Because of a missing deep seaport, mother vessels cannot come to the Bangladeshi sea shore directly. Therefore, Bangladesh's export-import goods need to change vessels at transhipment ports in Singapore, Malaysia and Sri Lanka.



Worryingly enough, shipment delay increases lead time. That is why the RMG sector keeps counting losses as foreign buyers keep demanding for quick delivery. In addition, other export oriented industries cannot get their payment on time from the buyer because of excessive shipping delay.



Unquestionably, the delay has also hit Bangladeshi importers hard as raw materials destined for industrial production in Bangladesh also got stuck at different ports. For instance, a consignment of raw cotton had been stuck at the Colombo port for an additional 30 days.



According to different shipping companies, Bangladesh-bound containers see a delay of around 45 days because of a massive gridlock at the Colombo port, while shipments get delayed by two-three weeks at Singapore port and Malaysia's Port Klang. Shippers have also been hit by skyrocketing freight rates and port congestion.



Unfortunately, still now Bangladesh has to depend largely on many external factors for goods' delivery. As a result, unexpected delay in any of the stages of shipment hampers the entire business and production chain.



Since Bangladesh has been attaining steady economic progress, it is time to put an end to depend heavily on foreign deep sea ports.



It is sad to note that after five years of effort, the government has given up the idea to build a deep seaport in Payra and instead decided to build a regular seaport there. Concurrently, the Matarbari deep seaport project is under construction with a Japanese loan side by side with the Matarbari 1200-megawatt coal power project.



The point, however, a deep sea port is essential for the country's growing international trade. Our importers and exporters are surely feeling the pinch with delay in shipment.



Our business authorities concerned coupled with the government and international shipping lines must quickly come up with a sustainable solution to address this prolonged shipping dilemma. For many Bangladeshi shippers, it is now a mad rush to secure containers from whatever available shipping services due to container and vessel capacity shortages at our sea ports. According to different shipping agents, over 30,000 TEUs (20 foot equivalent unit containers) locally produced goods carrying containers have now remained stuck in 3 transhipment ports in Singapore, Malaysia and Sri Lanka. There is no exact data on the amount of losses that Bangladeshi importers and exporters are counting because of shipping delay.However, experts have opined that the ongoing crisis is the outcome of rebooting of businesses globally, slow delivery of goods from transhipment ports, and shortage of port workers due to C-19 infection.Because of a missing deep seaport, mother vessels cannot come to the Bangladeshi sea shore directly. Therefore, Bangladesh's export-import goods need to change vessels at transhipment ports in Singapore, Malaysia and Sri Lanka.Worryingly enough, shipment delay increases lead time. That is why the RMG sector keeps counting losses as foreign buyers keep demanding for quick delivery. In addition, other export oriented industries cannot get their payment on time from the buyer because of excessive shipping delay.Unquestionably, the delay has also hit Bangladeshi importers hard as raw materials destined for industrial production in Bangladesh also got stuck at different ports. For instance, a consignment of raw cotton had been stuck at the Colombo port for an additional 30 days.According to different shipping companies, Bangladesh-bound containers see a delay of around 45 days because of a massive gridlock at the Colombo port, while shipments get delayed by two-three weeks at Singapore port and Malaysia's Port Klang. Shippers have also been hit by skyrocketing freight rates and port congestion.Unfortunately, still now Bangladesh has to depend largely on many external factors for goods' delivery. As a result, unexpected delay in any of the stages of shipment hampers the entire business and production chain.Since Bangladesh has been attaining steady economic progress, it is time to put an end to depend heavily on foreign deep sea ports.It is sad to note that after five years of effort, the government has given up the idea to build a deep seaport in Payra and instead decided to build a regular seaport there. Concurrently, the Matarbari deep seaport project is under construction with a Japanese loan side by side with the Matarbari 1200-megawatt coal power project.The point, however, a deep sea port is essential for the country's growing international trade. Our importers and exporters are surely feeling the pinch with delay in shipment.Our business authorities concerned coupled with the government and international shipping lines must quickly come up with a sustainable solution to address this prolonged shipping dilemma.