Border killing at Lalmonirhat

Dear Sir

In September last year, Indian Border Security Force had reiterated its policy of using non-lethal weapons on the Bangladesh-India border. Regardless the promise the trigger happy force is continuing killing at Ind0-Bangladesh border. Recently, a young man was gunned down by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Patgram border in Patgram upazila of Lalmonirhat on Tuesday morning. Indian police and BSF took away the body.



A letter was sent to BSF seeking return of the body after holding a flag meeting. Indo-Bangladesh border is recognized as the deadliest border in the world. Even though the border is not so long but on this border maximum amount of killing happens, by BSF. The BSF frequently made the assurance in response to the concerns expressed by Bangladesh authority on border deaths. The BSF assured that all unarmed and innocent trespassers and victims of human trafficking will be handed over to BGB personnel. Ironically, the force itself is involved in human rights violation.



We strongly condemn the policy of BSF on Indo-Bangladesh border. We want justice to the deceased on the border immediately.

Anik Khan

Over email