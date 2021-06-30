

E-waste needs proper survey and hygienic management



There are weaknesses in the environmental and formal management of a large number of useless electronic equipment which is leading to the disposal of all these wastes in landfills or dustbins. Experts say that electronic devices contain a wide variety of chemicals and these chemicals mix with soil and water and pollute environment, if not properly managed.



The various harmful chemicals hidden in e-waste are a threat to the health of children and pregnant mothers and can lead to a variety of complex diseases, including cancer. There is no accurate statistics or information on how much e-waste is generated in the country every year and how much is recycled or how much is mixed with the environment.



According to a newspaper report, a survey conducted by the Department of Environment in 2018 found that 4 lakh tonnes of e-waste was accumulated that year, of which 3 per cent could be fully processed or recycled and the remaining 97 per cent was thrown to landfills or dustbins. The report of the D o E further states that e-waste is growing at a rate of 20 percent per year and will reach 46 lakh tonnes per year by 2035.



The growth of e-waste and the challenge of managing it has become a major concern not only in Bangladesh but also across the globe. According to a report of GESP, e-waste in the world grows at a rate of 21 percent every five years. But only a small percentage of the world's e-waste can be recycled. The accumulation rate of e-waste is much higher in underdeveloped countries than in developed countries and there is a real management weakness in e-waste.



The World Health Organization (WHO) recently released a report on e-waste and children's health, which calls for ways to protect children's health from e-waste. According to the World Health Organization, the lack of hygienic e- waste management is increasing the health risks of children around the world and at the same time pregnant mothers are facing various diseases. However, due to growth of e-waste and poor management, human health risks continue to rise. Various types of plastics and e-wastes are being dumped into rivers and seawater, polluting seawater and threatening biodiversity. People who are involved in e-waste management have extreme health risks. There is a lack of awareness among the general public about e-waste as most people do not know the harmful aspects of e-waste.



Little children often play with discarded and useless e-waste and are unaware that it poses a serious health risk. However, the good news for all of us is that the DoE has enacted regulations on waste management and it is hoped that this will greatly reduce the health risks. Rules have been enacted to ensure proper management of e-waste and many believe that the new rules will lead to proper management of e-waste. The new rules state that used and useless electronics products will be refunded by the concerned institutions and this will result in much more efficient and effective waste management.



The BTRC has also taken steps to develop guidelines for e- waste management and utilization in the telecommunications sector. Environmentalists believe that e-waste is constantly damaging the country's environment and biodiversity and poses a serious threat to human health. E-waste is a new threat to the environment.



Although e-waste has a lot of harmful chemicals, it contains some good ingredients and with proper management, it is possible to reduce the harmful ingredients and preserve the good ingredients. Recycling of toxic and hazardous wastes is quite complex and expensive which is why developed countries send e-wastes to developing countries and poor countries in different ways under different names to avoid these problems. European e-waste is sent to East African countries and the United States exports 80% of its e-waste by various means.



According to the ESDO, Bangladesh generates 3 million metric tonnes of wastes every year and 1 thousand metric tonnes of e-waste is generated through mobile phone operators. According to BEMMA, about 3.2 million tonnes of electronic products are used in Bangladesh every year and 20 to 30% of which are recycled and the rest is thrown away. Almost every person in Bangladesh uses mobile and every year 20 to 25 percent of mobile usage expires and huge e-waste is generated from mobile users. E-waste recycling also carries a risky environment and health risks.



About 50,000 children and adolescents work in these recycling centers in hazardous environment and about 83 percent of children and adolescents involved in this work suffer from a variety of diseases. E-waste management is undoubtedly a complex and costly task and it requires an integrated initiative and a special kind of master plan to complete it smoothly.



The rules and regulations already in place for e-waste management must be properly implemented. Otherwise it will be a nightmare for us. There is a need to gather accurate statistics and information on how much e-wastes are being used in the country and how much e-waste is being generated each year, as well as specific policies on how much recycling can be done. We can apply the experiences of countries around the world like India and China that have shown expertise in waste management. In short, we can only see success in e-waste management if we have specific policies for e-products, marketing and e-waste management and proper implementation of those policies.

The writer is assistant professor,

B A F Shaheen College,

Kurmitola, Dhaka.









