

Automation of library can lead to quality education



Finally, a magical dream of country's prime person inspired the people of all sectors that we could achieve our desired goal bearing a firm conviction in mind.The national leaders guided by massive inspiration from the prime minister of Bangladesh really have achieved revolutionary success in turning Bangladesh into a digital nation. Now, it can be said that only a scrupulous politician who thinks for the people and country can foresee such an auspicious moments.



National ICT policy-2009 was developed with a view to achieve middle income status of the nation by 2021 and developed status by 2041. The slogan, 'Digital Bangladesh' of Bangladesh government had special significance in the light of national development. Digital Bangladesh with vision-2021 was an impetus to building digital technology in the country. In spite of several bottlenecks and limitations, works were in progress for digitalization.



As a part of whole country digitalization, digitalization or automation of libraries in public and private universities, schools and colleges, and other institutions are under process in the country.By this time, a large number of institutions have come under full automation of libraries. As gateway to knowledge and culture, libraries play an important role in the education system. Libraries have been supporting education efforts for generations by providing teaching resources, information and referral services.



Mentioning the importance of library, Dr. K. M. Saiful Islam in 1968 said, "Education and library are two indivisible concepts, fundamentally related to and co-existent with each other. Neither is an end itself, but both together are a means to an ultimate end. One survives as long as other exists. One dies as soon as other perishes.Education is an aggregate of all the ways in which a person developsabilities, attitudes and other forms of positive values to society. Education cannot exist alone in the absence of library and library has no meaning if it cannot impact education."



Keeping the main purpose of digitalization of education in mind,virtual library has been a centre of free educational resources and tools to assist students, educators and knowledge seekers. Recently, virtual library or e-books are gradually becoming a standard tool in today's classrooms and libraries. Nothing can beat having a physical book in your hand-but e-books have incredible features and tools that can help students become lifelong learners. The merits or advantages of virtual library may go beyond the expectations, when it will be accessible to the most students. In brief, the prime emphasis should be given on features and tools to-

* make books more accessible to students.

* measure the influence of the library on students and educator's success.

* help students become critical thinkers, information seekers and digital media users.



Here are the some top reasons why we should develop a virtual collection at college library.

* Useful features commonly found in e-books can engage students more thoroughly than traditional books. Readers can highlight, draw, annotate, write journals, and cite sources using e-book features.

* E-book collections are not to replace physical books, but to aid in the love of reading and learning. Virtual libraries give educators powerful tools to teach students how to find, evaluate and use digital content- an essential skill for 21st century's learners.

* Virtual library provides learners with the benefit that allow books to read aloud giving the readers ability to follow along.

* Virtual library saves time, money, and storage. Not only does a digital means make books more accessible to students and educators, the convenience of downloading and returning e-books are a significant advantagesfor students.

* Students with English as their second language (like the students of Bangladesh) can utilize tools like the built-in dictionary in e-books. Readers will be more able to quickly look for unfamiliar words.

* Students can also express ideas, opinions, ask questions, and create discussions using highlight or underlining tools.

* Virtual library will be more customizable to fit the needs and wants of the readers, making books fit to the needs of the reader.

* Virtual library provides librarians with more time and relaxed mind with more focus on students.



Digital education centre ofuniversities is a legendary endeavor to encourage education and mobilize young generation to create, rather than simply use digital technology.



Multimedia classrooms, representation of digital contents of renowned professors from various top ranked universities of the world will improve overall quality of students by promoting effective and participatory learning eliminating unnecessary memorizing tendencies.

The writer is trustee, Ishakha International University & asst

professor, WaliNewaz Khan College









We were once shown a dream that a digital Bangladesh would be formed, and then uncountable comments were coming from critics. It all started, as many things did in this ennui gripped situation. Although, it hasbeen successfulin overcoming doubts and obstacles, there remained huge insufficiencies - lack of skilled manpower, handsome financial allotment,uninterrupted power supply and computer network infrastructure throughout the country, innovative national leaders, and illiteracy.Finally, a magical dream of country's prime person inspired the people of all sectors that we could achieve our desired goal bearing a firm conviction in mind.The national leaders guided by massive inspiration from the prime minister of Bangladesh really have achieved revolutionary success in turning Bangladesh into a digital nation. Now, it can be said that only a scrupulous politician who thinks for the people and country can foresee such an auspicious moments.National ICT policy-2009 was developed with a view to achieve middle income status of the nation by 2021 and developed status by 2041. The slogan, 'Digital Bangladesh' of Bangladesh government had special significance in the light of national development. Digital Bangladesh with vision-2021 was an impetus to building digital technology in the country. In spite of several bottlenecks and limitations, works were in progress for digitalization.As a part of whole country digitalization, digitalization or automation of libraries in public and private universities, schools and colleges, and other institutions are under process in the country.By this time, a large number of institutions have come under full automation of libraries. As gateway to knowledge and culture, libraries play an important role in the education system. Libraries have been supporting education efforts for generations by providing teaching resources, information and referral services.Mentioning the importance of library, Dr. K. M. Saiful Islam in 1968 said, "Education and library are two indivisible concepts, fundamentally related to and co-existent with each other. Neither is an end itself, but both together are a means to an ultimate end. One survives as long as other exists. One dies as soon as other perishes.Education is an aggregate of all the ways in which a person developsabilities, attitudes and other forms of positive values to society. Education cannot exist alone in the absence of library and library has no meaning if it cannot impact education."Keeping the main purpose of digitalization of education in mind,virtual library has been a centre of free educational resources and tools to assist students, educators and knowledge seekers. Recently, virtual library or e-books are gradually becoming a standard tool in today's classrooms and libraries. Nothing can beat having a physical book in your hand-but e-books have incredible features and tools that can help students become lifelong learners. The merits or advantages of virtual library may go beyond the expectations, when it will be accessible to the most students. In brief, the prime emphasis should be given on features and tools to-* make books more accessible to students.* measure the influence of the library on students and educator's success.* help students become critical thinkers, information seekers and digital media users.Here are the some top reasons why we should develop a virtual collection at college library.* Useful features commonly found in e-books can engage students more thoroughly than traditional books. Readers can highlight, draw, annotate, write journals, and cite sources using e-book features.* E-book collections are not to replace physical books, but to aid in the love of reading and learning. Virtual libraries give educators powerful tools to teach students how to find, evaluate and use digital content- an essential skill for 21st century's learners.* Virtual library provides learners with the benefit that allow books to read aloud giving the readers ability to follow along.* Virtual library saves time, money, and storage. Not only does a digital means make books more accessible to students and educators, the convenience of downloading and returning e-books are a significant advantagesfor students.* Students with English as their second language (like the students of Bangladesh) can utilize tools like the built-in dictionary in e-books. Readers will be more able to quickly look for unfamiliar words.* Students can also express ideas, opinions, ask questions, and create discussions using highlight or underlining tools.* Virtual library will be more customizable to fit the needs and wants of the readers, making books fit to the needs of the reader.* Virtual library provides librarians with more time and relaxed mind with more focus on students.Digital education centre ofuniversities is a legendary endeavor to encourage education and mobilize young generation to create, rather than simply use digital technology.Multimedia classrooms, representation of digital contents of renowned professors from various top ranked universities of the world will improve overall quality of students by promoting effective and participatory learning eliminating unnecessary memorizing tendencies.The writer is trustee, Ishakha International University & asstprofessor, WaliNewaz Khan College