

Govt takes step to protect customers from cyber-frauds



The payment can be made by buyers in cash or through credit, debit cards issued by commercial banks or via any mobile financial services. Bangladesh Bank (BB), the central bank of the country will work out modalities and systems through which the customers will acknowledge the receipt of the merchandise to the banks, which will then transfer the relevant amount to the e-commerce sites of market places.



The decision will also help e-commerce platforms to retain customers' confidence and boost the online shopping facilities created in the country following the digitization of Bangladesh. However, the online shopping facilities, has become most essential and at the same time most popular after the outbreak of the ongoing pandemic, which prevented people from going out for shopping personally amid the raging infections.



The Commerce Ministry has taken the decision as the customers have been complaining for quite a long time about the delayed delivery of items for which they made advance payment. In some cases, e-commerce sites neither delivered the pledged item nor refunded the amount. However, some disgruntled customers received the refund after pursue. Meanwhile after repeated complaints from clients some commercial banks have temporarily suspended transaction via cards of ten e-commerce sites namely Evaly, Alesha Mart, Dhamaka, e-orange, Sirajganj Shop, Aladiner Prodip, Qcoom, BoomBoom Shopping, Adyan Mart and Needs, according to media reports.



The decision was taken in an inter-ministerial meeting of the Commerce Ministry comprising the representatives of the BB, National Board of Revenue, Information and Communication Technology Division and e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh. Following the decision the buyers have been urged not to pay in advance for buying anything from e-commerce sites. With the decision online shoppers can now make purchases with confidence. Though late, the good decision of the Commerce Ministry has come after many online customers have been defrauded of crores of taka over the last several years by a number of unscrupulous e-commerce sites, which however, cites many lame excuses for their failure to deliver the pledged items to the buyers after receiving the payment in advance.



In Bangladesh relevant authorities of the government often come up late to regulate things creating severe confusion and controversy, which often leads to commotion. As the country started to become digital gradually a number of Fakirapol (Dhaka) - based online news portal sprang up, casting mostly unsubstantiated political, business and social gossips often challenging the mainstream media.



When the situation was going to worse, the Information Ministry has stepped in and urged the news portals to apply to the Ministry for registration in December, 2019. Subsequently a whopping 3,000 online news portals applied for the registration and by August last year some 50 have been registered following police verification reports and clearance from the National Security Intelligence. However, it was pledged that the news portals which will get no objection certificates from the law enforcing authorities and intelligence agencies would be registered and be allowed to operate within the framework of the free media, approved by the government.



According to concerned media experts the Information Ministry should have taken the step of registration much earlier when the online news portal started operation without approval from any competent authority. It has been noticed that when any new thing, business or system start to function in the country, the officials of the relevant departments under the respective ministries often remain in silence, which implies government approval for those. But later at certain stage the government officials spring up with some sort of regulations in the name of government policies aimed at protecting the interest of the people and the new entities. For instance Microcredit Regulatory Authority (MRA) was set up in the country after the world's leading micro-financer Grameen Bank (GB) and its founder Dr Muhammed Yunus won Nobel Peace Prize in 2006.



After the creation of MRA which appeared to regulate particularly the GB sparked controversy across the world, putting the government in embarrassing situation. In this case the government was late in setting up the MRA, which was supposed to set up in 1980s when GB started to thrive in Chittagong before it attained popularity across the world, facilitating Dr Yunus and his GB to jointly win the Nobel Prize.



In another instance out of several, the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) was set up to monitor cellular, satellite and cable telecommunications only in 2002 after several telecommunication firms including multinationals sucked out millions of taka introducing mobile telephony in the country since early 1990s. Most mobile operators started their business even without paying any royalty to the government. However, BTRC later retrieved some of the unpaid royalty formulating different regulations which often created temporary impasse between the government and the operators.



The National Broadcast Policy (NBP) announced in 2014 again exposed the lack of foresightedness of the relevant ministry when the private media specially the television channels started their operations in late 1990s after the real democracy took its hold following the national parliamentary election held in 1991.



However, since the independence of the country the authorities came up time to time to regulate the political parties, private business organisations, banks, insurance and the non-governmental organisations framing different policies. According to political observers, the NBP 2014 was a step of the government to regulate the dominant and vibrant media including the electronics and the print segments. Since the gazette notification about the policy on August 8, 2014, media persons and different political parties except the ruling Awami League protested and pressed the government to cancel the NBP, which according to the government was framed to prevent broadcasting and publication of reports that may jeopardise state security and demean the armed forces, law enforcement agencies and government officials who punish people for criminal offences.



However broadcast policy exists in almost all democratic countries including India and it is not an absurd creation of the relevant authorities in Bangladesh. "But we can say the authorities have delayed in producing such a policy, which it should have adopted when the private television channels started their broadcast in late 1990s," said a political observer. Had the NBP was mooted or enacted then (in 1990s) it would not have sounded so wild and could be updated in course of time when more television channels and other sort of media come up and thrive in the country, added the observer.



The Directorate General of Health Services under the Health Ministry was in the hibernation when Regent Hospital and JKG Healthcare were cheating people issuing fake Covid test certificates after outbreak of the pandemic last year, until the victims raised alarms. It is expected that the government officials under different ministries will remain vigilant in their respective fields and will act proactively and promptly whenever any vested groups come up to defraud the people and blackmail the government.

The writer is business editor,

The Daily Observer





