11 killed, 15 injured in separate road mishaps

A total of 11 people including a pregnant woman and a schoolgirl were killed and at least 15 others injured in separate road accidents in six districts- Manikganj, Mymensingh, Dinajpur, Panchagarh, Jashore and Rangpur, in two days.

MANIKGANJ: Three people including a schoolgirl were killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in Singair and Sadar upazilas of the district in two days.

A helper of a truck was killed after the vehicle plunged into a roadside ditch in Singair Upazila on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Mohidur, a resident of Kashimnagar area under Singair Municipality.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (Singair Circle) Rezaul Haque said a truck fell in a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering in Azimpur area at around 11pm, which left the truck helper dead on the spot.

Earlier, a man was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Singair Upazila at noon.

The deceased was identified as Ismail Mridha, 45, son of Parash Ullah, a resident of Dhopagati Village in Madhukhali Upazila of Faridpur.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Singair Police Station (PS) Shafiqul Islam Molla said a Dhaka-bound private car and a oil-laden truck were collided head-on in Azimpur area on the Manikganj-Singair-Hemayetpur Regional Highway under Singair Municipality at around 3pm, which left private car driver Ismail dead on the spot and its three passengers injured.

The identities of the injured could not be known immediately, the OC added.

On the other hand, a schoolgirl was killed and her minor brother injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Riya Akhter, 14, daughter of Selim Mia, a resident of Barahirchar Madhyapara Village under Krishnapur Union in the upazila. She was a seventh grader at Rajibpur Kindergarten School in the area.

The deceased's family sources said Riya along with her younger brother Fahim, 6, was going to her maternal uncle's house in Makimpur Village at around 2:30pm riding by a bicycle.

At one stage, the bicycle fell on the road after losing its control over the steering near Makimpur Monpora Bridge, which left Riya and Fahim seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Manikganj Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Riya dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

Manikganj Sadar PS OC Akbar Ali Khan confirmed the incident.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A teenage boy was killed in a road accident in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Rifat, 15, son of Maznu, a resident of Dariapur Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a fertiliser-laden trolley hit a bicycle carrying Rifat in Mirikpur area on the Gouripur-Shahganj Road, leaving him seriously injured.

Injured Rifat was rushed to Gouripur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Gouripur PS OC Khan Abdul Halim Siddiquee confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

DINAJPUR: At least 10 people were injured in a road accident in 29 mile area of the district on Monday noon.

Local sources said a passenger-laden bus and a goods-laden truck were collided head-on in 29 mile area of Dinajpur at noon, which left at least 10 passengers of the bus injured.

The injured were taken to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred three to Rangpur Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Residential Medical Officer of Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital Dr Md Raqibul Alam confirmed the incident.

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: An elderly woman was killed as a three-wheeler ran over her in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Hasina Begum, 70, wife of Freedom Fighter Khalilur Rahman, a resident of Manigochh Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a battery-run easy-bike ran over her in Manigochh area at night and fled hurriedly, leaving her critically injured.

Injured Hasina was rushed to Tentulia Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Tentulia Model PS OC Abu Sayem confirmed the incident.

JASHORE: Four cattle traders were killed and another was injured when a truck smashed their private car in the district town on Sunday.

Three of the deceased were identified as Noyon, Nayeem and Jonny. All of them hailed from Chattogram.

Critically injured trader is now undergoing treatment at Jashore 250-bed General Hospital.

Police sources said the four cattle traders were going to Satmail in Sharsha Upazila of the district to buy cows. When the car reached Malonchi area, a truck from opposite side rammed the vehicle, leaving three including the car driver dead on the spot.

Later, another one succumbed to his injuries after taking Jashore General Hospital.

MITHAPUKUR, RANGPUR: Two people including a pregnant woman were killed in a road accident in Mithapukur Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased were identified as Obaidul Islam, 35, of Modern area, and Hasina Parvin, 30, of Babu Khan area in Rangpur City.

Police and local sources said a tractor hit an auto-rickshaw in Moslem Bazar area on the Mithapukur-Fulbari Regional Highway at noon, which left auto-rickshaw driver Obaidul and passenger Hasina Parvin dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Rangpur Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Mithapukur PS OC Amiruzzaman confirmed the incident.